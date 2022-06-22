Your Daily Horoscope: June 21, 2022

On Tuesday, June 21, the dwarf planet Makemake completes its slow transition out of retrograde. This celestial body governs activism and our connection with the natural environment. As it returns direct, our efforts and intentions return outward.

What does that mean for your sign this Tuesday?

ARIES (March 20 – April 19)

When you feel entitled, it can be tempting to rebel against that which doesn’t “serve” you. However, make no mistake, Aries. Yes, sometimes, others serve you. But other times, you are supposed to be the supportive one.

TAURUS (April 19 – May 20)

There is great merit in spending time alone with yourself. Indeed, it can help shape your overall ethos and philosophy (if you let it). First, though, you’re going to have to take the time to gather all that you’ve learned.

GEMINI (May 20 – June 21)

A past conflict has been weighing heavily on your mind, and today, the stars urge you to revisit it. Just because it didn’t go well the first time doesn’t mean you shouldn’t try again. In fact, it means you should.

CANCER (June 21 – July 22)

You’ve had your needs ignored for so long that you’ve started to ignore them yourself. As “easy” as this option might seem, you must resist. If you’re not going to advocate for yourself, then how do you expect anyone else to?

LEO (July 22 – August 22)

Unfortunately, the journey of self-improvement can include killing your darlings. It certainly isn’t easy for someone as proud as you to admit that. Still, you’re not doing yourself any favors by living in denial about it.

VIRGO (August 22 – September 22)

No one is expecting you to have all of the answers, Virgo. So, why are you expecting it out of yourself? Look to your external environment for inspiration today. You might not have the answer—but you can still find it.

LIBRA (September 22 – October 23)

Putting off your financial obligations will only make them worse, Libra. Don’t underestimate the effects this is having on your overall well-being. Small progress is better than none at all.

SCORPIO (October 23 – November 22)

You are not chained to the mistakes of your past, nor are you beholden to the faults of your family. Of course, if you don’t find a way to let go of this idea, then you will create a self-fulfilling prophecy.

SAGITTARIUS (November 22 – December 21)

Your overachieving nature makes it easy for you to add more to your plate. But if you’re making room by setting yourself on the back burner, you’re setting yourself up for failure. Self-care is a requirement for success.

CAPRICORN (December 21 – January 20)

Few people have the foresight and intuition that you do, Cap. So, why are you so hellbent on ignoring your inner voice’s signals? If you’re going to put your faith in anything, at least let it be yourself.

AQUARIUS (January 20 – February 18)

Just because something is fun doesn’t mean it’s good for your mental well-being. As boring as it might seem in the moment, you’d be wise to take a moment to self-reflect. How might this be disaffecting you?

PISCES (February 18 – March 20)

The stars urge you to dig deep today, Pisces. You’ve swept things under the rug for so long that now you’re left with a lumpy, uncomfortable foundation. It’s time to get that broom again and really start cleaning.

