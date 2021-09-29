Young Woman Wakes from Coma and Does Something Extra-ordinary To Stun Her Dad

Pranking family members and friends is a fun activity. Perhaps you have even tried it. Despite the fact that her choice of time and venue might surprise some, this young woman did the exact same thing to her dad.

Elise Lamsdale posted a TikTok video in which she described how she got even with her father after she woke from a medically-induced sleep coma.

In the video, Elise recalled playing a somewhat absurd game with her father for over a decade where one of them tried to get the other person’s attention for no particular reason. The viral video’s caption read:

“Every time I think I’m not competitive I remember this story.”

She further added that even though the game sounded dumb, she had fond memories of playing it with her dad, and over time, it had turned into a competition that dated back to her childhood years.

Elise explained that her father and Elise had played the game so often that they stopped reacting to each others’ names. After waking up from a coma, Elise decided to return to the game for unknown reasons.

The father-daughter duo now shares matching surgical scars behind their ears.

While the venue and circumstances were odd for such a prank, Elise’s timing was perfect and gave her an edge over her dad. She expressed that she was given a piece of paper to communicate because she had a ventilator down her throat and couldn’t talk.

While she could have written anything on that paper, she chose to write “Dad.” It seemed that her father had somehow forgotten what she aimed at and immediately replied with “what?”

Elise not only won the game but also ended up baffling all the medical staff in the room. Gradually, it dawned upon her father what had just befallen him, and he assured the doctors and nurses that “she was absolutely fine.”

The viral TikTok video has been viewed by 6 million people and has around 1.5 million likes and more than 3600 comments. One user said: “That was the quickest way you could show your dad that you were OK, and I love it!”

This isn’t the only example of a loving bond between a father and daughter. Another adorable daddy-daughter duo, Zeb and Charlotte Misko, have gone viral online because of their journey of recovering from the exact same condition.

Zeb and Charlotte suffered from a rare brain condition called craniosynostosis, which is characterized by the bones in a baby’s skull joining together, thereby hampering the brain’s development and growth.

1-year-old Charlotte underwent treatment for the condition and is now doing fine, just like her father, who also recovered from the same disease in his childhood. The father-daughter pair now have matching scars behind the ears.