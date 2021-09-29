Thug Who Was Imprisoned For Blinding Post Officer Worker With Acid Was Found Dead

Graham Wise, 42, sprayed Carol Lindsay with ammonia at the store in Clackmannanshire last year. Her colleague Halil Aksu also suffered blurred vision during the attack and had to be treated by paramedics at the scene.

A man who was jailed for blinding a post office with chemicals during an armed raid has been found dead in jail.

Graham Wise (42), blinded Carol Lindsay by spraying ammonia in a store in Alloa in Clackmannanshire last January.

Halil Aksu, the colleague of Wise, was also affected by blurred vision in the attack. He had to be treated on the spot by paramedics.

After admitting to the attacks at Edinburgh’s High Court last June, Wise was sentenced for six years and four months in prison.

But it has emerged that he died last week while being held in HMP Shotts, Lanarkshire after serving just over a year of his sentence, the Daily Record reports.

Although the cause of his death is not known, a fatal accident inquiry will take place as he was in legal custody.

The court heard from Wise as he went into the Clackmannanshire Store and inquired when it was closing before leaving.

He returned to the post office later wearing a beanie hat and with a scarf partially covering his face and shouted: “Give me the f***ing money.”

Police later discovered a mailbag in woodland with opened parcels scattered around as well as a scarf, hat, and knife.

They also found a lemon-shaped bottle in the store and its liquid contents were forensically examined and identified as ammonia.

Two days later he held up a shop in Stirling with a knife before fleeing with £794 before being found by police hiding in a friend’s cupboard.

A statement from the Scottish Prison Service said: “Graham Wise, 42, a prisoner from HMP Shotts has died on 23 September 2021. He was convicted at the High Court in Edinburgh in 2020.

“Police Scotland have been advised and the matter reported to the procurator fiscal. A fatal accident inquiry will be held in due course.”