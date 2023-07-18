You won’t be able to believe the old bedroom that used to exist in an abandoned railway station.

An ARTFUL couple has revealed their transformation of a disused railway station into an amazing 1960s-inspired getaway.

Cecilia and Paul bought Rowden Mill Station in Bromyard (North Herefordshire) after searching for an unusual location to start a vacation business.

3 In 1953, the old Rowden Mill Station closed its doors. Credit: SWNS

3 Cecilia & Paul chose to add a vintage touch. Credit: SWNS

A family renovated the station before they moved in. The couple updated it for guests.

Report by The MirrorAfter buying an 18 litre saloon rail coach, Paul & Cecilia decided to give the interior vintage flair and added 1960s furnishings.

In July of last year, 2022, it was opened after renovation to holidaymakers.

Cecilia Rowden Mill Station’s co-owner said of her project: “We definitely wanted somewhere with character. It was incredible to find the Rowden Mill Station. “We’re the caretakers.”

They were stunned when they stumbled upon the station in 2017. It had been six years since then.

The building is still adorned with the original canopy, and the guests can enter via the former booking office.

It used to be a ladies waiting room, and there is a bunk-room off to one side.

Cecilia replied: “We just couldn’t help ourselves.” The shell was a complete empty.

The couple spent 21 months restoring the coach, which was painted outside and an empty shell inside.

In order to maintain the historical significance, they bought antique furniture which was previously used by railway engineers.

FABULOUS FIVER: SPEND £5 AND GET A £25 WELCOME BONUS

The coach has plenty of space for four and guests can stay for £405 for two nights – and the price also includes a deposit of £100.

You can also stay at a studio place for a little less at £205 for the weekend.

Meanwhile, the station building sleeps four from £405 for two nights, and the couple are also currently in the works of renovating a GWR brake van for more guests.

The holiday rental has been a big hit with Brits since it opened its doors. Dozens of them have given the property a 5-star rating on Google.

A happy customer commented: “Lovely place. Ideal for chilling out. Gorgeous scenery.

”The Parcel Room’ is very well-equipped. It does not have an oven, however there is one. It was a great visit. We would definitely return.

A mum chimed in: ”Had a wonderful 3 night stay in the sympathetically converted Saloon Coach with husband, daughter & 9 year old grandson.

All of us thoroughly enjoyed our stay. Cecilia & Paul have done an amazing job transforming the coach – it’s spacious whilst being cosy and comfortable with all you need for a highly enjoyable stay.”