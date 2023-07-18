You won’t be able to believe the old bedroom that used to exist in an abandoned railway station.

Amy Comfi
By Amy Comfi
In
EntertainmentCelebrities

An ARTFUL couple has revealed their transformation of a disused railway station into an amazing 1960s-inspired getaway.

Cecilia and Paul bought Rowden Mill Station in Bromyard (North Herefordshire) after searching for an unusual location to start a vacation business.

The old Rowden Mill Station in North Hertfordshire shut its doors in 1953

3

In 1953, the old Rowden Mill Station closed its doors.Credit: SWNS
The couple, Cecilia and Paul, decided to go with a vintage twist

3

Cecilia & Paul chose to add a vintage touch.Credit: SWNS

A family renovated the station before they moved in. The couple updated it for guests.

Report by The MirrorAfter buying an 18 litre saloon rail coach, Paul & Cecilia decided to give the interior vintage flair and added 1960s furnishings.

In July of last year, 2022, it was opened after renovation to holidaymakers.

Cecilia Rowden Mill Station’s co-owner said of her project: “We definitely wanted somewhere with character. It was incredible to find the Rowden Mill Station. “We’re the caretakers.”

Woman films herself cleaning her bathroom - but everyone is saying same thing
Mum shares the measures she needs to take to get her kid to flush the toilet

They were stunned when they stumbled upon the station in 2017. It had been six years since then.

The building is still adorned with the original canopy, and the guests can enter via the former booking office.

It used to be a ladies waiting room, and there is a bunk-room off to one side.

Cecilia replied: “We just couldn’t help ourselves.” The shell was a complete empty.

The couple spent 21 months restoring the coach, which was painted outside and an empty shell inside.

In order to maintain the historical significance, they bought antique furniture which was previously used by railway engineers.

FABULOUS FIVER: SPEND £5 AND GET A £25 WELCOME BONUS

The coach has plenty of space for four and guests can stay for £405 for two nights – and the price also includes a deposit of £100.

You can also stay at a studio place for a little less at £205 for the weekend.

Meanwhile, the station building sleeps four from £405 for two nights, and the couple are also currently in the works of renovating a GWR brake van for more guests.

The holiday rental has been a big hit with Brits since it opened its doors. Dozens of them have given the property a 5-star rating on Google.

A happy customer commented: “Lovely place. Ideal for chilling out. Gorgeous scenery.

”The Parcel Room’ is very well-equipped. It does not have an oven, however there is one. It was a great visit. We would definitely return.

I'm a 'body-fish' - people love my pretty face but say it's a shame about the rest
Love Island in shock mass dumping as FOUR islanders are axed

A mum chimed in: ”Had a wonderful 3 night stay in the sympathetically converted Saloon Coach with husband, daughter & 9 year old grandson.

All of us thoroughly enjoyed our stay. Cecilia & Paul have done an amazing job transforming the coach – it’s spacious whilst being cosy and comfortable with all you need for a highly enjoyable stay.”

The couple spent 21 months renovating the abandoned railway station

3

They spent 21 months renovating an abandoned stationSWNS

Latest News

Previous article
Where to Watch Emily Online: Exploring the Life of Emily Brontë

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About Us

Central Recorder is a non-profit news organization based in California City. Our mission is to seek truth and help people understand the world better. We cover local California News and also International News over various categories.

About
Contact

© Central Recorder