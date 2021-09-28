You can cure tummy trouble using just your fists, viral hack claims

A HACK is going viral for claiming to ease constipation within minutes.

Some claim that it made their bowel movements easier, while others doubt this.

2 Anita Tadavarthy says rubbing your fists together as shown helps with constipation Credit: TikTok @empiricalgraceacu



2 The acupuncturist believes this part of the hand is connected to the large intestine Credit: TikTok @empiricalgraceacu



TikTok user Anita Tadavarthy shared her unique way of relieving constipation, which she noted plagues millions of people.

The first video she shows is her rubbing her thumbs together with her fists.

She claims to do this for about two minutes each day while she sits on the toilet.

In another video, she claims that “stimulating this area causes stimulation of the large intestine”.

It’s based on acupuncture medicine, which Anita is a specialist in.

Acupressure is a form of Chinese medicine that involves applying pressure on specific parts of the body to boost another.

It is believed that there is an inner network connecting certain organs to a specific pressure point.

Acupressure practitioners use their fingers, palms, elbows or feet, or special devices to apply pressure on acupoints and “restore balance”.

The skin between your thumb and forefinger is one of these points and is claimed to be connected to the large intestine.

One doctor suggested that rubbing the spot behind your ear could help you fall asleep faster.

Dr Rabia De Latour, a gastroenterologist at NYU Langone, said she had “never heard” of the TikTok constipation trick before.

She told Health: “There is no proven link to rubbing your fists together that would stimulate a [bowel movement].

“Adequate hydration is essential, as well as movement. Even simple movements can increase gut motility.

“There are certain abdominal massage maneuvers and techniques and yoga poses that are thought to help.”

Everyone has probably experienced constipation at some point in their life, with common triggers including dehydration, a sudden change in diet or stress.

The NHS suggests making small adjustments to help with constipation.

“Making simple changes to your diet and lifestyle can help treat constipation,” It states.

“To make your poo softer and easier to pass: drink plenty of fluids and avoid alcohol, increase the fibre in your diet, add some wheat bran, oats or linseed to your diet. A daily walk or run can help you poo more regularly.”

You should take plenty of time to relax before you go to the bathroom.

When you’re using the toilet, place your feet on a low stool. You can also raise your knees to the top of your pelvis.

Acupressure can be used to alleviate pain, nausea, or improve mood.

There is not a scientific basis for this ancient healing method.

The NHS says: “Acupuncture practitioners – sometimes called acupuncturists – use acupuncture to treat a wide range of health conditions.

“However, the use of acupuncture is not always based on rigorous scientific evidence.”

However, acupuncture may be offered on the NHS for those suffering from migraines or chronic tension headaches.

Although it may not work for everyone, it is probably safe.

This genius ear massage will cure your constipation and period cramps – and all you need is a pencil