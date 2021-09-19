Yet again Jill Dillard Continues To DEFY Dad Jim Bob Duggar In New Photo

Over the past few years, Counting On fans has witnessed Jill Dillard ditching her parents’ strict rules. She’s been figuring out who she is and making her own decisions. Fans are here for the new Jill, and they’re glad to see her becoming who she’s always wanted to be.

As she’s decided to ditch Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar’s strict dress code, Jill has gone through many ups and downs with her parents. It doesn’t look like the three of them are on the best terms. The Duggar family got together recently for a fun evening out. Jill and Derick, her husband, and their sons Israel, and Samuel, were not present. It’s unclear why they weren’t there. Jill shared her thoughts about setting boundaries with her parents.

Jill Dillard shows even more skin.

Now, Jill shows that she’s continuing to do her own thing and is rebelling against her father even more. Recently, she snapped a photo in which she was enjoying an alcoholic drink in her backyard. She also took another photo of herself running while her sports bra was visible.

In a new Instagram post, she revealed that she and her son Samuel were enjoying some time outdoors together. She wrote, “I’m not a runner. I have never been. But I married a runner, so the inspiration is always there! Sam wanted to ride his bike this morning, so I slowly jogged along beside him while he rode…& you know what? We made it back alive! I was continuing to set small goals for myself and excited to see some improvement.”

In the photo, she’s wearing a dark gray tank top with a light gray sports bra underneath it. While Jill has slowly been showing more skin in her photos, she hasn’t shown off her sports bra like this before.

Then, she thanked her husband for all of the support, writing, “Babe, @derickdillard, thanks for being encouraging & patient with me, even when I tell you I don’t want any coaching!!”

In response to the post, fans applauded Jill for working out and setting such an excellent example for her sons. Fans are impressed with Jill and think it’s great that she continues to do her own thing.

Many others are sharing their personal fitness goals. Many others are following the same path Jill has taken and find her post very inspirational.

So, what do you think of Jill Dillard’s latest snap? Is it exciting to see her continue to work towards becoming her true self? Leave us your thoughts below.