Here are the Details of Josh Duggar’s Trail

More information about Josh Duggar’s arrest continues to surface. The feds arrested him in April. His trial will be held on November 30. As his legal team works to defend him, the details of the investigation are being made public.

For those who don’t know, Josh was busted for having child pornography on his office computer. The ex-TLC star has a car lot. The download was traced back to the lot and alerted the feds. The feds were able to track Josh’s IP address and use a VPN to locate the car lot because he did not hide his IP address.

A source recently revealed that Jim Bob Duggar, Josh’s father, wants to sweep this under the rug. It looked at first like Josh and Jim Bob were trying to shift blame onto someone who might have used the computer. However, new information has revealed the identity of the person who used it. In the meantime, Josh continues to say he’s not guilty, and his wife Anna reportedly believes him.

Who had access to Josh Duggar’s computer?

When the feds arrived at Josh’s car lot with a warrant, they came into contact with a couple of other people. One of the people the feds spoke to revealed some details about the office’s computer. He also revealed who had access to it. He claimed that the other person in the car lot was a customer. They claimed they weren’t in the office without an employee.

According to the witness, known as “witness number three,” Josh is the only person who used the computer. According to the witness, Josh was the only one who accessed the computer that contained the explicit material. Because of this, Josh placing the blame on other people isn’t working out so well.

“Law enforcement determined that one of these individuals—identified as ‘Witness #3’ in the defendant’s motion—worked at the car lot and interviewed him. The individual told law enforcement that he began working at the defendant’s car lot in June 2019, that he did not access the internet at work, and that the computer in the office on the car lot belonged to and was only used by the defendant,” The papers were read.

Witness number three told “law enforcement that he was very inexperienced with computers and did not have social media accounts. After obtaining his consent, law enforcement manually reviewed the contents of the individual’s phone on the scene without the use of a forensic tool, found no evidence of criminal activity on it, and returned the device to this individual.”