Yellowstone Is Getting A Supersized Season 5 On Paramount Network, Plus More Good Spinoff News

Yellowstone is a massive hit for Paramount Network that has only kept growing in popularity with huge ratings in the most recent season , including the record-breaking launch of its first spinoff back in late 2021. So it’s no surprise that Paramount is pulling out all the stops when it comes to the upcoming fifth season, which will be supersized beyond the usual ten episodes. Plus, there’s even more good news for the next Paramount+ streaming spinoff, just one day after 1932 was announced .

Season 5 of Yellowstone will run for fourteen episodes rather than ten, according to WSJ (via The Wrap ), and the season will be split into two halves, presumably of seven episodes each. The first half will debut this summer. While it may be slightly disappointing to know that the full season will have a break in the middle, seven episodes isn’t that much shorter than the usual ten, and the first season actually only ran for nine episodes. Fans quite literally have a lot to look forward to in Season 5, assuming Yellowstone keeps on delivering the drama that has been so popular so far!

As for the 1932 spinoff that was announced along with the news that 1883 is getting more episodes than originally planned for its first season, it turns out that fans of the larger Yellowstone universe won’t have to wait too long for the spinoff set back in the 1930s. 1932 is moving ahead at a quick enough pace with the intention of launching with the second half of Yellowstone Season 5 later in the year.

Considering that it took more than ten months for 1883 to debut after its announcement back in early February 2021 , confirmation that the ambitious-sounding 1932 will premiere before the end of 2022 is something worth getting excited about. Plus, it also serves as confirmation that the second half of Season 5 will at least begin before 2023. 1932 is reportedly still in the outline stage, but could follow John Dutton, Sr. Since he had much more of an impact on Kevin Costner’s character than the characters in 1883, it would undoubtedly be must-see for fans of the original series.

The initial news about the newest spinoff revealed that it will be set in a timeline of western expansion, Prohibition, and the Great Depression. Western expansion is nothing new thanks to the storyline of 1883, but there is plenty of ground to cover in the early-to-mid 20th century that won’t be touched on in 1883. Plus, a spinoff centered on John Sr. could finally shed some more light on John Jr.’s mother.

There is another spinoff in the works with 6666 , but that series is said to cover different topics than another chapter in the Dutton family history. It’s clear that the Yellowstone universe isn’t going anywhere, and in fact, 1883 has set records for the Paramount+ streaming service. With 1932 and eventually 6666 heading to the streaming service as well, Paramount+ will likely only continue growing.