Blue Nile Credit Card Bill Payment and Login Guide @ www.bluenile.com

Being a customer of Blue Nile means that you get multiple options for paying your Blue Nile credit card bill. If you are looking for payment methods for your bill or want to know how to register for a Blue Nile Credit Card account then this article will not only answer those questions but also answer other queries regarding the payment method and the online account.

About Blue Nile

Blue Nile is an online jewelry retail store that was founded in 1999. It is also the world’s leading diamond jeweler online for engagement and wedding rings.

Blue Nile has an online business model which has made it possible for people to shop high-quality diamonds at a great value. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington, and is a subsidiary of Bain Capital.

The company offers their customers a Credit Card which is issued by Comenity Capital Bank. Their credit card comes along with many benefits for the customers. The Blue Nile has also developed an online account for their Credit Cardholders.

Benefits of Blue Nile Credit Card

Blue Nile Credit Card has many benefits and compelling financial options for you. Some of the benefits of having a Blue Nile Credit Card are:

With the Blue Nile Credit Card, you get convenient payment options

There is no annual fee

You receive special access to cardmember-only offers and promotions

You get convenient online account management

With a Blue Nile Credit Card, you receive zero interest if you have paid in full within 6, 12, or 18 months

You also get a 9.99% APR for 24, 36, 48, 0r 60 months.

Another benefit is that there are no special terms

Rates and Fees of Blue Nile Credit Card

Purchase APR: 28.99%

Minimum interest charge: $2

Late payment fee: up to $40

Requirements for Blue Nile Credit Card Application

Full Name

S. Address

Social Security Number

Phone Number

Date of Birth

Income in U.S. Dollars

You have to be at least 18

Agreement to paperless billing terms

Agreement to the Terms & Conditions set forth by the bank

How to Apply for Blue Nile Credit Card?

Follow the steps mentioned below if you want to know how to apply for a Blue Nile Credit Card:

Open your browser and go to the official website of Blue Nile or click here Scroll down and click on the “Blue Nile Credit Card” under “Why Blue Nile?” Click on the “Apply Now” button Click on the “Create a New Account” button if you do not have a Blue Nile account

If you do have an account, then just log in to it Fill in the information Click on the “Create New Account” button

After that, you will be able to apply for Blue Nile Credit Card by logging in to your account.

Benefits of Blue Nile Credit Card Account

You can pay your bills

Check and review your statement

Update your personal information

Enroll for automatic payment

How to Register for Blue Nile Credit Card Account?

If you want to know how to register for Blue Nile Credit Card account then follow the steps mentioned below:

Open your browser and go to the official website of Blue Nile Scroll down and click on the “Blue Nile Credit Card” under “Why Blue Nile?” Click on the “Convenient online account management” button Click on the “Register” button Fill in the information Click on the “Find my Account” button

After that, you will have to follow the instructions given on the website to create a Blue Nile Credit Card account.

How to Log in to Blue Nile Credit Card Account?

If you want to know how to log in to your Blue Nile Credit Card account then follow the steps mentioned below:

Open your browser and go to the official website of Blue Nile Scroll down and click on the “Blue Nile Credit Card” under “Why Blue Nile?” Click on the “Convenient online account management” button Enter your username and password Click on the “Sign In”

How to Recover Blue Nile Credit Card Login Credentials?

If you have forgotten or lost your Blue Nile Credit Card login credentials and want to know how to recover them, then follow the steps mentioned below:

Open your browser and go to the official website of Blue Nile Scroll down and click on the “Blue Nile Credit Card” under “Why Blue Nile?” Click on the “Convenient online account management” button Click on the “Forgot Username and Password?” button Fill in the information Click on the “Find my Account” button

Then follow the instructions given on the website in order to recover your Blue Nile Credit Card account username or password.

How to Pay Blue Nile Credit Card Bill?

Blue Nile offers you four options to pay for your bill. Follow the steps mentioned below in order to pay for your Blue Nile credit card bill.

Online Payment

You can pay for your Blue Nile Credit Card bill online by logging in to the account. If you have not registered for one then follow the steps mentioned above to do so.

You will require your bank account number and routing number to set up online payments, along with choosing the amount to pay and payment date.

Pay Without Logging In

You can also opt for a quick pay method of your Blue Nile Credit Card bill by following the steps mentioned below:

Open your browser and go to the official website of Blue Nile Scroll down and click on the “Blue Nile Credit Card” under “Why Blue Nile?” Click on the “Convenient online account management” button Click on the “Try it Now” button on the “Pay Faster Without Signing In” box Fill in the information Click on the “Find My Account” button and then pay for your Blue Nile Credit Card bill.

Automatic Payment

You can set up an automatic payment method for paying your Blue Nile Credit Card bill. For that, you will have to log in to your account, go to the payment page and then schedule automatic payment of your minimum due amount, your balance, or other amounts of your choice.

Phone Payment

To make a payment of your Blue Nile Credit Card bill through phone you will have to call on 1-877-258-6953, TDD/TTY number: 1-888-819-1918

Mail Payment

If you want to pay your Blue Nile Credit Card bill, you will have to send a cheque to the following address:

Blue Nile Credit Card

P.O. Box 659622

San Antonio

TX 78265-9622

Contact Blue Nile

Blue Nile customer care number: 1-800-242-2728, 1-877-258-6953, TDD/TTY number: 1-888-819-1918

Blue Nile customer care email: [email protected]

Customer Care hours

Monday – Saturday

8 am – 9 pm ET.

Closed on Sundays

Blue Nile live Customer Care hours may vary on holidays.

Blue Nile Customer Care Address

Comenity Capital Bank

P.O. Box 183003

Columbus, Ohio 43218-3003