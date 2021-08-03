Blue Nile Credit Card Bill Payment and Login Guide @ www.bluenile.com

Being a customer of Blue Nile means that you get multiple options for paying your Blue Nile credit card bill. If you are looking for payment methods for your bill or want to know how to register for a Blue Nile Credit Card account then this article will not only answer those questions but also answer other queries regarding the payment method and the online account.
About Blue Nile
Blue Nile is an online jewelry retail store that was founded in 1999. It is also the world’s leading diamond jeweler online for engagement and wedding rings.
Blue Nile has an online business model which has made it possible for people to shop high-quality diamonds at a great value. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington, and is a subsidiary of Bain Capital.
The company offers their customers a Credit Card which is issued by Comenity Capital Bank. Their credit card comes along with many benefits for the customers. The Blue Nile has also developed an online account for their Credit Cardholders.
Benefits of Blue Nile Credit Card
Blue Nile Credit Card has many benefits and compelling financial options for you. Some of the benefits of having a Blue Nile Credit Card are:
- With the Blue Nile Credit Card, you get convenient payment options
- There is no annual fee
- You receive special access to cardmember-only offers and promotions
- You get convenient online account management
- With a Blue Nile Credit Card, you receive zero interest if you have paid in full within 6, 12, or 18 months
- You also get a 9.99% APR for 24, 36, 48, 0r 60 months.
- Another benefit is that there are no special terms
Rates and Fees of Blue Nile Credit Card
- Purchase APR: 28.99%
- Minimum interest charge: $2
- Late payment fee: up to $40
Requirements for Blue Nile Credit Card Application
- Full Name
- S. Address
- Social Security Number
- Phone Number
- Date of Birth
- Income in U.S. Dollars
- You have to be at least 18
- Agreement to paperless billing terms
- Agreement to the Terms & Conditions set forth by the bank
How to Apply for Blue Nile Credit Card?
Follow the steps mentioned below if you want to know how to apply for a Blue Nile Credit Card:
- Open your browser and go to the official website of Blue Nile or click here
- Scroll down and click on the “Blue Nile Credit Card” under “Why Blue Nile?”
- Click on the “Apply Now” button
- Click on the “Create a New Account” button if you do not have a Blue Nile account
If you do have an account, then just log in to it
- Fill in the information
- Click on the “Create New Account” button
After that, you will be able to apply for Blue Nile Credit Card by logging in to your account.
Benefits of Blue Nile Credit Card Account
- You can pay your bills
- Check and review your statement
- Update your personal information
- Enroll for automatic payment
How to Register for Blue Nile Credit Card Account?
If you want to know how to register for Blue Nile Credit Card account then follow the steps mentioned below:
- Open your browser and go to the official website of Blue Nile
- Scroll down and click on the “Blue Nile Credit Card” under “Why Blue Nile?”
- Click on the “Convenient online account management” button
- Click on the “Register” button
- Fill in the information
- Click on the “Find my Account” button
After that, you will have to follow the instructions given on the website to create a Blue Nile Credit Card account.
How to Log in to Blue Nile Credit Card Account?
If you want to know how to log in to your Blue Nile Credit Card account then follow the steps mentioned below:
- Open your browser and go to the official website of Blue Nile
- Scroll down and click on the “Blue Nile Credit Card” under “Why Blue Nile?”
- Click on the “Convenient online account management” button
- Enter your username and password
- Click on the “Sign In”
How to Recover Blue Nile Credit Card Login Credentials?
If you have forgotten or lost your Blue Nile Credit Card login credentials and want to know how to recover them, then follow the steps mentioned below:
- Open your browser and go to the official website of Blue Nile
- Scroll down and click on the “Blue Nile Credit Card” under “Why Blue Nile?”
- Click on the “Convenient online account management” button
- Click on the “Forgot Username and Password?” button
- Fill in the information
- Click on the “Find my Account” button
Then follow the instructions given on the website in order to recover your Blue Nile Credit Card account username or password.
How to Pay Blue Nile Credit Card Bill?
Blue Nile offers you four options to pay for your bill. Follow the steps mentioned below in order to pay for your Blue Nile credit card bill.
Online Payment
You can pay for your Blue Nile Credit Card bill online by logging in to the account. If you have not registered for one then follow the steps mentioned above to do so.
You will require your bank account number and routing number to set up online payments, along with choosing the amount to pay and payment date.
Pay Without Logging In
You can also opt for a quick pay method of your Blue Nile Credit Card bill by following the steps mentioned below:
- Open your browser and go to the official website of Blue Nile
- Scroll down and click on the “Blue Nile Credit Card” under “Why Blue Nile?”
- Click on the “Convenient online account management” button
- Click on the “Try it Now” button on the “Pay Faster Without Signing In” box
- Fill in the information
- Click on the “Find My Account” button and then pay for your Blue Nile Credit Card bill.
Automatic Payment
You can set up an automatic payment method for paying your Blue Nile Credit Card bill. For that, you will have to log in to your account, go to the payment page and then schedule automatic payment of your minimum due amount, your balance, or other amounts of your choice.
Phone Payment
To make a payment of your Blue Nile Credit Card bill through phone you will have to call on 1-877-258-6953, TDD/TTY number: 1-888-819-1918
Mail Payment
If you want to pay your Blue Nile Credit Card bill, you will have to send a cheque to the following address:
Blue Nile Credit Card
P.O. Box 659622
San Antonio
TX 78265-9622
Contact Blue Nile
Blue Nile customer care number: 1-800-242-2728, 1-877-258-6953, TDD/TTY number: 1-888-819-1918
Blue Nile customer care email: [email protected]
Customer Care hours
Monday – Saturday
8 am – 9 pm ET.
Closed on Sundays
Blue Nile live Customer Care hours may vary on holidays.
Blue Nile Customer Care Address
Comenity Capital Bank
P.O. Box 183003
Columbus, Ohio 43218-3003