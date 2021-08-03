PNC Mortgage Payment | Loan Pay Online @ www.pnc.com

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (commonly known as PNC), headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is a bank holding company and financial services corporation. PNC provides financial services such as asset management, wealth management, estate planning, loan servicing, and information processing.

PNC is one of the largest banks in the United States by assets. It is the 5th largest bank by the number of branches, 6th largest by deposits, and 4th largest by ATMs.

PNC operates in 21 states and the District of Columbia with 2,296 branches and 9,051 ATMs. Visit www.pnc.com to know more about their services.

About PNC Mortgage

PNC offers a wide array of fixed- and variable-rate loans for purchases and mortgage refinancing, plus a diverse suite of other mortgage products. Mortgage coverage from PNC Financial Services Group pairs superior protection with excellent customer service. PNC uses sophisticated digital payment platforms to process premium and mortgage payments.

Written below is all the information you need to know about PNC Financial Services Group and the various benefits that are offered.

Benefits of PNC Mortgage

Given below are a few of the benefits you get from PNC Mortgage.

PNC offers several home loan programs with low down payment mortgage options . This helps borrowers attain homeownership without a large cash outlay.

down payment mortgage options PNC Mortgage offers government-backed mortgages, standard conventional loans, low-down-payment mortgage options, and specialty loans.

government-backed mortgages, standard conventional loans, low-down-payment mortgage options, and specialty loans. PNC offers mortgages to medical interns, residents, fellows, and doctors who have completed a residency in the last five years. This PNC mortgage is for a primary residence, and the maximum loan amount is $1,000,000.

mortgages to medical interns, residents, fellows, and doctors maximum loan amount is $1,000,000. PNC provides digital pre-approval of mortgages and electronically verifies the income, assets, and employment of customers.

digital pre-approval of mortgages PNC’s Choice home equity line of credit (HELOC) helps customers access equity at a lower cost than a typical refinance. PNC allows borrowers to lock in a fixed rate on any part of an outstanding balance.

Types of PNC Mortgage Options:

Below are some of the home loan mortgage options by PNC.

PNC community loan: PNC has a unique home loan program called the PNC community loan. The down payment requirement is 3% and there is no private mortgage insurance (PMI).

80-10-10 program: Eligible borrowers can get a 10% down payment mortgage with no PMI. The other 90% is covered by a first mortgage plus a home equity line of credit.

FHA loans: PNC provides these loans to the borrowers from the bank and guaranteed by the Federal Housing Administration (FHA). FHA loans require a 3.5% down payment.

VA loans: PNC provides these loans to the borrowers from the bank and guaranteed by the Veterans Administration. There is no down payment requirement. VA loans are for active-duty service members, veterans, reservists, members of the National Guard, and some spouses.

Register for PNC Online Account

Before you proceed to the bill payments, it is necessary to have an online account registered with PNC.

Setup your PNC Account:

To avail of the online services offered by PNC, you need to set up an account on their website. Here are the steps to be followed:

To register online, first, visit https://www.pnc.com/ .

Click on the ‘ Sign On’ option present on the right side of the menu panel.

Click on the ‘ Enroll in Online Banking ‘ button on the dropdown menu.

Click on the ‘Get Started’ button on the redirected page.

Enter your Social Security Number (SSN), PNC Visa Debit Card PIN, and PNC Account Number .

Verify all the information and click on ‘Next.’

On the redirected page, enter your First Name , Last Name , Email Address, Security Question, and Password.

Follow all the remaining prompts.

Your account will now have been set up.

PNC Login

Once your PNC account is up and running, follow the below steps whenever you want to log in to your account:

Visit https://www.pnc.com/ .

Click on the ‘ Sign On’ option present on the right side of the menu panel.

On the dropdown menu, enter your User ID and Password.

Click on ‘ Login. ‘

You will now be signed in to your account. Click on the ‘Remember User ID’ checkbox to directly sign in to your account without entering your credentials. In case you have forgotten your password or user ID, click on the ‘Forgot ID or Password’ option present below the password text box. Follow the prompts on the redirected page to recover the forgotten elements.

PNC Mortgage Payment Information

Given below are all the information that is necessary for you to avail of the online services offered by PNC and proceed with your bill payments:

How to pay your PNC Mortgage?

PNC currently offers its customers several ways to pay their bills.

Online Payments: You can make online payments through your credit card/checking account, debit card, or eCheck via a PNC online account. If you have opted for Direct Debit , the payment will be automatically deducted from your account for every billing cycle.

Pay by Phone: You can contact PNC customer service regarding making a payment. To make payment by phone, call 1-888-762-2265 .

Payment through Electronic Fund Transfer and SpeedPay: Visit the PNC website and log into your account . Pay the mortgage through EFT or SpeedPay. An extra 7$ fee is applicable for payment made via SpeedPay.

Bi-Weekly Automated Payments: PNC h elps you pay off your loan faster and reduce the total interest you will pay on your mortgage. A draft in the amount of half of your monthly payment is made every 2 weeks and held in escrow . A payment is applied after there are sufficient funds to make a complete payment, resulting in 13 payments being made in a year.

PNC h Mail: You can send your payments through the mail via money orders or a check ( payable to PNC ). The mailing address is PNC Mortgage, P. O. Box 6534, Carol Stream, IL 60197-6534 or PNC Mortgage, P. O. Box 54828, Los Angeles, CA 90054-0828.

PNC Help Information

PNC offers several customer support options to choose from, depending on the issue you are facing.

To contact customer support for any query, call the toll-free number 1-412-803-7711 or 1-800-822-5626 .

To contact customer care regarding personal banking accounts, call 1-888-PNC-BANK (762-2265). To contact customer care regarding business banking accounts, call 1-877-BUS-BNKG (287-2654).

You can directly visit one of the PNC branches for clarifications of queries. Visit https://apps.pnc.com/locator/search. Enter your City and State or ZIP to find the nearest location.

To know more in detail, please visit https://www.pnc.com/en/customer-service/mortgage-customer-service.html.