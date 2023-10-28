World of Warcraft: Pro Players & Streamers Share WoW Wisdom

WoW as a Career: Interviews With Professionals

Video games have been evolving ever since the first generation of gaming consoles were released in the 70s. As technology advanced, the games became more intricate and immersive. Still, the Internet is what genuinely changed the game as it enabled massive multiplayer modes that didn't require players to meet physically.

Online multiplayer video gaming gained so much popularity that the activity progressed and managed to carve out a niche of its known, i.e., MMORPG, short for massive multiplayer online role-playing game. Well, in case you were wondering, MMORPGs have actually been around since 1986 when Habitat was launched. Since then, players have been hooked to date, upgrading their experience with each new release and immersing themselves into new fantasy worlds where they can be anything.

The evolution of MMORPGs has led to some players choosing to make careers based on certain games, with a number successfully making a living out of it. World of Warcraft has undoubtedly been the most popular MMORPG for decades, and today, it is still considered the king of MMOs. The game has brought together a strong community of users, all of whom view WoW as more than just a game.

What the Pros Have to Say

The global esports gaming market generates billions in revenue each year, with World of Warcraft at the reins. We have gathered insights from several top players and streamers as to the intricacies of the game, including a peek into the day-to-day of pros in the industry. The said professional players are:

Daniel “JokerdTV”;

Mitch “MitchJones” Jones;

Scott ‘Sco’ McMillan;

Josh “Xaryu” Lujan;

Thomas “KungenTV” Bengtsson.

Let’s take a closer look into who they are and some of the notable strategies that helped them to rise to the top of the super competitive WoW world.

Daniel “JokerdTV”

JokerdTV, who also happens to be the world’s first level 60 in Classic WoW, admits that he didn’t see himself as being good enough when he started. However, then, with time, he realized that competing against himself rather than other players motivated him to keep improving.

He has several strategies for winning up his sleeve, including the recommendation to go solo as compared to playing in a team, as one player may end up delaying the action for the rest of the team during downtime. JokerdTV also suggests not eating too much during long playing periods, which may cause faster fatigue. Getting the family to understand what he does is something he has found challenging, especially when playing at odd hours.

Mitch “MitchJones” Jones

Mitch is considered one of the best in Classic Hardcore WoW and is famed for playing in a guild. From the start, he didn’t shy away from consulting with friends on strategies that would work in his favor. He admitted to clicking on all abilities when he first started playing as a pro until a friend pointed out that he could get keybinds to make things easier.

His strategy to engage other players, including his fans, has worked for him, albeit being the subject of harsh criticism from others who consider him unskilled and lacking integrity. He has previously considered a music career, but the former #1 Mage immediately realized he preferred the game.

Scott “Sco” McMillan

Sco has been playing the game since he was 16, way before it was released in the EU. His passion for the game has even pushed him to found Method, a raid guild that supports several full-time content creators. He realizes that taking on different roles in his career can be exhausting and requires a lot of effort to balance work, family, and personal health.

He recommends time management is critical in achieving this balance, allowing him to be effective while setting aside time for other things, including holidays and reading. He highlights the pressure that comes with the fear of losing relevancy to his viewers and team but adds that learning to manage distractions and delegating where possible is a great way to avoid burnout and stay on top.

Josh “Xaryu” Lujan

Starting WoW when he was 12, Xaryu believed in sharing his knowledge with others by streaming. Xaryu emphasizes fitness and personal health as a way to remain sharp when streaming or playing on the pro level.

He had some form of revelation when he realized that although he was leading on the gaming level, he had neglected his health and almost collapsed as his body had grown relatively weak. This is why he is big on work-life balance, prioritizing activities that promote a healthy lifestyle and overall well-being.

Thomas “KungenTV” Bengtsson

KungenTV is a well-experienced WoW pro gamer who has been a guild leader for some of the best guilds in the industry, including Ensidia and Nihilum. He is also not afraid to switch to new games in the esports arena, where he has risen through the ranks to become a well-known pro. He acknowledges that streaming could take a toll on one’s mental health, something that led to him taking a break before returning to play again.

Do You Want to Be Featured in the Next Article About WoW Pros?

The professional gaming and streaming scene has become a dynamic and viable career path for many talented individuals. From the look of things in the realm of World of Warcraft, like in many other MMOs, passion is enough to keep things going. From competing at the highest levels to entertaining and educating the masses, players and streamers have shown that achieving great success in the field is possible.

Undoubtedly, that deep love for the game is what drives the WoW community. As the game continues to evolve and capture the imaginations of gamers worldwide, the careers of these professionals serve as a testament to the limitless possibilities of this virtual world. So, if you’ve just started embarking on the WoW journey, consider the insights gathered from the above interviews, and you’ll see yourself improving.