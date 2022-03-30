Woman who married a British Viscount claims she mispronounced her title

Julie Montagu stated that Julie didn’t know her husband, a Viscount, when they first met.

Insider reported that she was able to see the title on her credit card but did not know what it meant.

The viscountess expressed excitement for season two. “Bridgerton,”This article focuses on the vicount.

Loading It is loading.

Julie Montagu was an American yoga teacher who became part of the British aristocracy in 2004 when she married Luke Montagu Viscount Hinchingbrooke.

The family’s stately residence is managed by the couple, Viscount and Viscountess Hinchingbrooke. The Mapperton Estate, West Dorset, England. Julie also has her YouTube channel, titled American ViscountesHere she offers a behind-the scenes view of her life.

Insider heard from Julie that she is a sexy woman. “a big fan”This is



Netflix



‘s “Bridgerton,”She said that season 2 will be her favorite because it will focus on Anthony Bridgerton, the Viscount of the Family. Julie explained that people will be able to discover about her husband’s noble title, something she didn’t know existed before they met.





Kate Sharma and Anthony Bridgerton “Bridgerton”Season 2.



Liam Daniel/Netflix







“When I first heard the word ‘viscount’ it was from my husband and I said it the wrong way,” Montagu said.

According to the viscountess, she did not know that her husband was a vicar when they were dating. She first saw his title on his credit card. She mispronounced the word when she asked him about it. “discount.”He explained to her it was his noble title and that the correct pronunciation was “vai-count,”She spoke.

“How would I know that? It’s spelled exactly like discount,” Julie said.

The titleAccording to the Cambridge Dictionary, it is given to a British nobleman below an earl or above a baron in rank and can be inherited through male line. A viscountess refers to a woman married to a vicar.

“I’m excited, because I think a lot of people know about princes and princesses, dukes, and duchesses,”She spoke. “But not a lot of people know about a viscountess, or how to say it the right way.”