With the iOS 15 update, how can you set rain sounds as background noise?

Since the announcement of iOS 15 at WWDC 2021 back in June, those with Apple products have been anticipating the new changes. Just like past iOS updates, this one is full of unique features that Apple believes will “help you connect with others, be more present and at the moment, explore the world, and use powerful intelligence to do more with iPhone than ever before.”
The innovations are endless, from sharing your screen over FaceTime to Live Text recognizing important information in photos. Many are excited about Background Sounds, a new feature. Apple offers the sounds in support of neurodiversity, implementing them as a way to reduce distractions.
Do you think that sounds great? It’s been a struggle for many who haven’t figured out how they can turn it on.
How do you turn on the rain sounds in iOS 15?
Although it might seem complicated, it’s not that hard. Here is a step by step description of how to turn on the rain sounds in iOS 15:
- Go to Settings.
- Click on Accessibility.
- Scroll down to Hearing and click Audio/Visual.
- Background sounds are the next feature. Click on the link.
- Select the Sound tab and set it Rain.
Congratulations! This wasn’t hard at all! This is the new feature that iOS 15 has to offer! You can also choose from a variety of background sounds and settings.
What are some other background sounds options?
There are five background sounds available, including Rain. Apple describes the sounds as a way to “help users focus, stay calm, or rest.” Also, the Background sounds work to mask unwanted environmental or external noise that is distracting you. Here are the background sound choices in addition to Rain:
- Balanced Noise
- Bright Noise
- Dark Noise
- Ocean
- Stream
Once you select a sound, the audio file will automatically download to your iPhone.
What is the Background Sounds volume settings?
You can adjust the volume of Background Sounds to your liking. There are two main controls. One is for the background sound and one that mixes with other media. The first volume setting lets you adjust the noise level. Drag the bar to the right to increase or decrease the volume and the opposite to the left to lower it.
As for the second volume setting, this is where it gets magical. Imagine that you love music and like the sound of rain falling or an ocean sound playing in the Background. It’s possible.
The background sound will blend in with your other audio by turning on the “Use When Media Is Playing” feature. You can then experiment with the volume control. Once you have it set to your desired level, feel free to press “Play Sample” to hear how the background sound will filter in with other audio!