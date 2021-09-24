How tall is Dwayne John?

If there’s one thing that’s certain, it’s that Dwayne Johnson is over 6 feet tall. How tall exactly is where it gets a tad bit iffy. During his run with WWE, Johnson was billed at 6-foot-5, 260 lbs. — but as is with professional wrestling, wrestler statistics are often padded up (or “kayfabe” in wrestling speak, per Reddit). That’s where the dilemma comes about — although ESPN has also reported the same as Johnson’s height, adding some more weight to the 6-foot-5 theory.

While Johnson has previously stated 6-foot-5 is his height, the wrestler-turned-actor has also given other answers when questioned about his stature. In 2020, Rob Paul of CelebHeights.com broke down the possibilities of Johnson’s height and noted that the actor has “claimed 6-foot-5, 6-foot-4-and-a-half, and more recently 6-foot-4” (via YouTube). Paul then shares photos of Johnson appearing shorter than other celebrities, including Joe Manganiello, Vince Vaughn, and the late Michael Clarke Duncan — all of whom clock(ed) in at 6-foot-5, per Paul.

Johnson seems to be shorter than Conan O’Brien (6’4″) and David Hasselhoff (6’4″), but is slightly taller than actor Brandon Routh (6’2″. Paul also noted, “If you’ve spent 25 years being a wrestler and action star, you’re going to lose a bit of height… at least half an inch” — leading to the final verdict to be “at least 6-foot-3, or even a touch over,” but no shorter than 6-foot-2.