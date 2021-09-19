With a new Instagram picture, Moriah Plath sends a message to her strict parents.

Welcome To Plathville star Moriah Plath continues to win the family rebel label with her latest Instagram photo. Moriah does not care what Max Kallschmidt, her strict family, thinks about her private PDA.

Moriah seems to be having fun breaking family rules and is doing so without any hesitation. Moriah Plath, 19, looks so cute snuggling up to Max for some Instagram photos.

The TLC star has been at odds with her strict Christian family because she has chosen to live her life very differently than her parents want her to. Moriah Plath reveals her desire to convey her message to her parents Kim Plath and Barry Plath in a variety of ways, including a black crop top and bold purple hair.

Moriah Plath Reveals She Is Living Life Her Way

Upon posting the kiss photo, Moriah lets Max know how she feels and how much she misses him. “I miss you a little all the time,” The caption is added by her. The photo caught Max’s attention, and he quickly responded: “Constantly missing your purple head and black heart.”

While Moriah is well aware of how her parents feel about her behavior, she proves to them that she is living her life her way.

Kim and Barry Plath have raised their children with limited technology, no sugar, and on a farm way outside their smalltown’s city limits. Some of their older children have had to make difficult decisions as they grew up.

Per The Sun, Moriah Plath claims moving out of her family home with her brother Micah Plath has been the best decision she has made in a long time.

Moriah said: “In the last six months so much has changed. I moved out of the house and was kicked out. I had got to the point where I was just starving for freedom and didn’t follow the rules my parents had set. “My parents were shielding me or protecting me, whatever, from the outside world. They tried to control literally everything, including what we ate and what clothes we wore. Jeans and any kind of tank top were not allowed. Swimsuits were out.

Kim And Barry Plath Compared To Duggars

“I felt like an outsider in the real world. I didn’t feel normal.”

Moriah’s issues with her parents tend to pale compared to what her big brother Ethan and his wife Olivia Plath have dealt with since their marriage.

Ethan isn’t on good terms his mom and father. Ethan is now being forced to choose between his family and his wife, which is causing him great pain. Kim Plath feels Olivia has a negative impact on her younger children who live at home. Ethan has been forced to avoid any contact with his parents.

The Plath’s have a very strict set of rules for the family to follow. The children are prohibited from using their cell phones, watching TV, or surfing the Internet. Kim, their mother, is the only person who can allow them to use the family computer.

Lydia is especially affected by family rules. She is at an age that she enjoys socializing. Boys are more important to her. Lydia feels that her mother is holding Lydia back.

Many fans love the show. But, some feel that Kim and Barry may want to look into another famous family that tried to control their families too much. The Duggars. The Duggars were not happy with the outcome.