WitcherCon Release Date and Time | Where to Watch? Netflix

WitcherCon 2021 has begun streaming globally, and we’ve got the full schedule of the much-awaited event of this year. The WitcherCon 2021 is a joint venture between Netflix and CD Projekt Red. Let’s uncover some of the keypoint from the WitcherCon. Readers will also find the details of the global event of the critically acclaimed franchise.

The streaming giant has been highly entirely about the second season of The Witcher. The first season of The Witcher premiere on Netflix sometime in December 2019. The fans of the critically acclaimed series are already aware of when the second season will be hitting Netflix. But the 10-second trailer has been mocking fans since its release in June 2021.

WitcherCon 2021: How to watch the event?

The 2021 edition of WitcherCon has already kicked off on the 9th of July, 2021 Friday. Furthermore, the main event will be at 10 AM PT or 1 PM ET, or 6 PM BST. The main event also comprises the news and insights to the forthcoming second season of The Witcher.

Readers should expect several panels to feature during the event to provide details on the behind-the-scenes development of both games and series. As per the sources, the first panel of WitcherCon would comprise the different cast members of the series, such as Freya Allan, Anya Chalotra, Paul Bullion, and Mimi M. Khayisa.

The opening panel would also feature Lauren Schmidt Hissrich, the showrunner of The Witcher on Netflix. Watch the official trailer to WitcherCon below:

To watch the WitcherCon streaming, visit the official YouTube page of The Witcher and play the live event.

WitcherCon 2021: Details of the Event

The first-ever WitcherCon will showcase details on the board games, video games, series, card games, and the entire universe of The Witcher.

The event will feature a couple of streams that will first start at 1 PM and the second sometime at 9 PM.