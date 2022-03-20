Wisconsin’s Hip Hop Moment: Trust’N Launches Lost Boy Records 

Wisconsin has never been known for its hip-hop talent. Madison, the capital, is more often filled by indie music and hosts few hip-hop shows. There have been a number of alleged (potentially falsely true) incidents in the city’s past that involved hip-hop concerts.

There is a new generation of talent emerging from the chaos and lack of hip-hop culture within the city. Insert Christian Anderson, better known as Trust’N, and The Lost Boys.

The hip hop artist, entrepreneur and record producer, who is 23 years old, made his debut on the hip hop scene in 2019 with his virally released album. ‘Lapse’. The entire project was recorded in an upstairs DIY studio. The five-song collaboration with BKWDS (a Madison producer) gave the artists their first taste in fame. The song peaked in the top 10 of Apple Music’s hip hop charts, garnering over 5 million total streams to date. The music was popular in their area and attracted attention for young talent. Trust’N has since had multiple viral moments including his 2020 release of “Lucy” which took off on TikTok, once again exposing the artist’s sound to the masses.

Fast forward almost four years and things have changed for the Lost Boys. Trust’N, a college dropout, is at the head of a powerful brand spanning multiple industries called Lost Boy Holdings LLC alongside his business partner Bryce Vander Sanden. A Digital Marketing company (Lost Boy Entertainment), an E-commerce branch (“Lost Boy Logistics”), and a clothing brand (“Lost Boy Clothing”) are some of the highlights. Digital marketing company Lost Boy Entertainment is a mark of an “industry leading”RollingStone reports that the firm is a “firm”. The company boasts a impressive client list, which includes industry icons and acts. Most recently, Trust’N decided to take his efforts in the music industry even further, announcing the launch of a record label called, not surprisingly, Lost Boy Records.

Lost Boy Records will be the link between the Lost Boy brand and the music industry. Fueled by Trust’N’s connections, and in-house resources, the company is set to make its mark in hip hop. The record label announced its roster of artists which includes Trust’N’s long time collaborator BKWDS among others. The company’s services include music distribution, artist development and music marketing.

Trust’N and BKWDS both have been actively previewing their next collaborative project together, teasing snippets across their social media to build excitement. A recent post from Trust’N confirmed that a new project will be released by the end of the year with “the target”Date: Sometime this summer

You can find more information on Lost Boy Records at their site:

www.lboyrecords.com