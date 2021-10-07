Will Smith Says Jaden Has A Great Fresh Prince Burn For Dad Any Time He Tries To Give Fashion Advice

Like many ’90s sitcoms, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air is known for its fashion – the good, the bad and the ugly. Of course, those clothing statements were a sign of the times, as pop culture transitioned into a brand-new decade. Many of the show’s moments came from Will Smith, whose character had a distinct style. Looking back now, some of Smith’s fashion ranged from fly to okay to the arguably questionable. While the Hollywood star is far removed from his Fresh Prince days, his fashion left an impression on his son, Jaden Smith. More specifically, the younger Smith doesn’t take his father’s advice and instead serves him with a burn whenever he tries to give it.

Most people know Jaden Smith is all about challenging gender norms when it comes to fashion, but even he has his limits. He, like so many other’s is aware of his father’s ’90s fashion choices. Today, The Fresh Prince has actually spawned memes that roast the Oscar nominee for his questionable fashion decisions. But one of his most infamous choices of attire is that Philadelphia 76ers crop top:

(Image credit: NBC)

Seeing the image above, one can see why Jaden Smith wouldn’t take his father’s fashion advice. Will Smith recently revealed that his son uses the image to shade him when he disagrees with the younger Smith’s fashion choices. While referring to the crop top while speaking with GQ, the Hollywood star said about his son’s objection to his advice:

Awww. Now, I wouldn’t be caught in a crop top. Anytime I try to say something about something Jaden wears, he sends me this picture. I’m going to apologize to everybody in Philly and to the Sixers. The Sixers deserve a full shirt.

Honestly, the Sixers crop top wasn’t as bad as Jaden Smith and the internet have made it out to be. It was in fashion at the time, especially for athletic guys and those immersed in hip-hop culture. Still, the younger’s Smith diss is pretty funny and a sweet way to troll his dad. And you have to give his dad credit for hilariously owning up to the fashion faux pas and apologizing to his hometown and the home team. Though ironically enough, crop tops like the Fresh Prince alum’s are back in fashion, along with other ’90s staples.

Will Smith’s fashion past isn’t the only thing Will Smith he’s contended with as of late. The Bad Boys star has been spilling his guts on everything from his worst film to his open marriage with his wife. And of course, between his personal and professional revelations, he has multiple projects lined up. Fans will actually be able to see the actor take a trip back to the ’90s when King Richard arrives in theaters and on HBO Max on Nov. 19. And for his true vintage looks, you can check out The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air on the streamer as well.