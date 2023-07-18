Wild horses swim offshore at a little-known beach, just minutes away from the popular center of a city.

A SMALL waterfront, located minutes away from the city centre, is home to hundreds wild horses roaming freely.

Arrive at the viewpoints just before sunrise and sunset to catch animals in motion.

4 Mesa, which is near Tempe and Phoenix as well as Salt River, where it’s known that wild horses graze on the banks of the river. Credit: Visit Mesa

Mesa is located just east of Phoenix, Arizona and close to several mountain ranges, parks and other attractions. It offers the best in both cityscapes, and natural landscapes.

Every type of traveler can find something to see and do, from city-dwellers to nature lovers.

Mesa offers a variety of opportunities for you to enjoy the culture and beauty of Arizona.

Here’s everything you should know about Mesa, Arizona.

MESA: WHY MESA

Lower Salt River and Saguaro Lagoon is home to 500 horses.

Tonto Forest National Park is a great place to see wild horses.

You can usually find them before sunrise or sunset.

You will likely have to purchase either a Tonto Pass, or America The Beautiful Pass to get to the best viewing points.

Granite Reef, Phon D Sutton Water Users Goldfield and Pebble Beach are among these viewpoints.

Coon Bluff, is a popular place for wild horse spotting.

Coon Bluff, located in Mesa less than thirty minutes away, is an area for recreation where you can go hiking, picnicking, and even wandering around the grounds to get a glimpse of horses.

No matter where you are in the United States, it is easy to travel to Mesa.

Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (PHX) is less than 20 miles west of Mesa. It’s the nearest nearby airport.

Phoenix being such a major hub, many cities, including New York City, Los Angeles and Chicago offer nonstop service.

Roundtrip flight tickets can be purchased for less than $300.

Mesa is home to many hotel chains including Hiltons and Marriotts.

For those who want to stay longer than a couple of days, there are motels and hotels that offer extended stays. There are also RV parks and campgrounds.

Hotels can often be booked for less than $100 per night. However, some hotels may cost more.

A car rental is not essential but it is helpful for those who plan to explore beyond Mesa or the Salt River region.

Mesa is more than a place to see wild horses.

Mesa is a city in the Southwest desert, surrounded by mountains. It offers a combination of comforts from a modern metropolis and natural beauty.

Downtown is filled with restaurants, shops and museums. Visitors will also enjoy the natural beauty of the region.

Mesa lies on the border of Tonto National forest, Apache Junction, and Queen Creek.

There are many outdoor activities and opportunities to explore Native American culture in these areas.

Mesa, Arizona is known to have 300 sunny days per annum.

Mesa, with its blue skies, mountainous landscape, and desert-like atmosphere, is an idyllic vacation destination that’s also unique certified.

Mesa, the United States’ first Autism-Certified City, is also nationally recognized for being one of the country’s most family friendly communities.

Visitors on the spectrum of autism can enjoy sensory experiences in this city. There are even hotels that have been certified by autism to ensure guests a comfortable stay.

Mesa offers a wide range of outdoor activities, including hiking, bicycling, cycling and much more.

Saguaro Lake and Canyon Lake are great places to take a cruise.

Hot air balloon rides are available to soar above the city and enjoy the spectacular view of nearby mountains.

Mesa also has a number of museums including the Arizona Museum of Natural History.

The activities are suitable for both children and families.

The Phoenix Zoo is a great place to spend a family day.

Mesa has a wide variety of performing arts events and concerts throughout the year, including MLB Spring training in early spring.

Mesa also has several other well-known courses, including Las Sendas Golf Club. Augusta Ranch Golf Club. Dobson Ranch Golf Club.

Golf is played all year round in Mesa because of its climate.

Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (about 12 miles) is closest to Mesa.

The temperatures are usually lowest between December and January when they reach the mid-60s.

You can expect an average of 86 degrees for the majority of the year.

Low humidity and dry air make heat tolerable.

You should bring a hat and sunscreen with you to Mesa.

Foodies can indulge in fresh produce along Arizona’s Fresh Foodie Trail.

Mesa has many stops that offer local and international ingredients.

For a taste of Arizona BBQ, you might enjoy Jalapeño Bucks, or if you’d like to taste Mexican and Central American flavors, try Blue Adobe Sante Fe Grille.

The Asian District in Mesa offers visitors the chance to sample Vietnamese, Korean and Sichuan cuisines.

You can also find local cafés, wineries and breweries. There is even a speakeasy called The White Rabbit.

