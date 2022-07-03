Why Queen Elizabeth’s Balmoral Castle Is Different from Windsor Castle

While the Royal Family owns many properties throughout the U.K. Queen Elizabeth’sWhile Buckingham Palace is her official residence, she spends much of her time at Balmoral Castle in Scotland and Windsor Castle. Though both hold a massive amount of sentiment for the queen, there’s a major difference between the two properties.

Queen Elizabeth’s Beloved Residences

Queen Elizabeth visits many properties each year. Sandringham Estate in Norfolk is one of the places where the entire family gathers for holiday celebrations like Christmas.

Then, of course, there’s Buckingham Palace, which serves as the queen’s official residence. These magnificent halls have not seen Queen Elizabeth in a while.

The coronavirus pandemic struck in 2020. Many people were forced to quarantine. To avoid this new virus, the queen stayed at Windsor Castle with Prince Philip, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh.

Wondrous Windsor Castle

It’s the residence where Philip passed away in 2021 and where he is buried, so there’s no question that it will always have major significance for the widowed queen. The queen was finally able to return to Windsor Castle earlier this year after being rushed down with COVID-19.

While Windsor is no doubt a residence that gives the queen comfort, there’s another residence where she summers that’s equally as important. Balmoral Castle in Scotland hosts Queen Elizabeth every year. This is because she spends the warmer months of the calendar in the cool, crisp air up north. It’s a longstanding tradition, though that tradition was disrupted in 2020 thanks to COVID.

Beautiful Balmoral Castle

It’s clear how important both properties are to the queen and her family, but there’s a difference between them. Queen Elizabeth currently lives at Balmoral Castle. She also owns Sandringham Estate. The Crown actually owns Windsor Castle, despite the fact that it is of personal significance to the queen.

The reigning monarch and her immediate family have full rights to the estate but technically they don’t own it. She and her family still have enough properties to provide housing for their families for many years.

