Why Newsy Is Launching a 24-Hour News Network

Why Newsy Is Launching a 24-Hour News Network
By Tom O'Brien
In
EntertainmentCelebritiesUSAViral

Authenticity is ”part of the DNA“ of the new offering, says Scripps head of news Kate O’Brian

Newsy officially launched Monday, becoming the only free, 24/7 news channel on broadcast airwaves in the country, available in 90% of homes on a variety of broadcast stations.

Newsy went on a hiring spree, poaching talent from the likes of CNN and NY1 to staff its 14 bureaus around the country, doubling the size of the organization, which was already established on OTT platforms.

Become a member to read more.

Latest News

Previous article‘The Survivor’ With Ben Foster Acquired by HBO Films

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About Us

Central Recorder is a non-profit news organization based in California City. Our mission is to seek truth and help people understand the world better. We cover local California News and also International News over various categories.

About
Contact