Why Miranda Lambert Decided To Blow Off The Grammys

Unlike some others in the entertainment world, Miranda Lambert’s slammed with work. She’s been so busy working on her new album, “Palomino,” and gearing up for its upcoming release, that she had to miss The Academy of Country Music Awards, as well. Lambert told ABC Audio that she’s suffering a severe case of FOMO, but it will all be worth it in the end because, in addition to her new album release, Lambert’s also prepping for the Bandwagon tour she’s headlining alongside Little Big Town.

Still, at least it wouldn’t have been Lambert’s first time at the music award show rodeo. “I got to play on the Grammys last year, and I got to take one home, and I was just so thankful,” she told ABC Audio. “I’m grateful for what I already have.” Despite not attending in person, Lambert will be there in spirit, as she’s nominated for two awards.

As Brides notes, when Lambert attended last year’s show, she had her hunky new hubby by her side. Lambert married New York-born but recently turned countryman Brendan McLoughlin in January 2019. It was a whirlwind romance — they dated for just three months before tying the knot. And McLoughlin appears to already be Lambert’s biggest fan, though. “I could not be more proud of this wonderful woman I get to call my wife,” he posted on Instagram. “I cannot wait to be a part of the future magic you create.”