Why Maisie Williams “Resented” Her Game of Thrones Character

Why Maisie Williams "Resented" Her Game of Thrones Character
By Tom O'Brien
In
EntertainmentCelebritiesUSAViral

Sounds like Maisie Williams has some beef with Arya Stark! 

Maisie starred as the third child and youngest daughter of Lord Eddard and Lady Catelyn Stark of Winterfell over the course of Game of Thrones‘ eight-year run. But the now-24-year-old revealed in a recent interview that as the show continued, she began to “resent” her character.

“I think that when I started becoming a woman,” Maisie told GQ UK, “I resented Arya because I couldn’t express who I was becoming.”

At the beginning of the series, Maisie’s character was 9 years old. But by the finale in 2019 the actress herself was 22-years-old.

“Then I also resented my body,” she continued, “because it wasn’t aligned with the piece of me that the world celebrated.”

This isn’t the first time Maisie has spoken out about the issue. Back in 2019, she shared a similar sentiment with Vogue, saying that “around season 2 or 3” her body “started to mature.”

“[They] put this strap across my chest to flatten any growth that had started,” she said. “I don’t know, that just felt horrible for six months of the year, and I felt kind of ashamed for a while.”

Latest News

Previous articleWay Too Early 2023 Best Picture Oscars Predictions

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About Us

Central Recorder is a non-profit news organization based in California City. Our mission is to seek truth and help people understand the world better. We cover local California News and also International News over various categories.

About
Contact