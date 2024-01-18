Why Karim Benzema wears a bandage: Unraveling the Mystery Behind the Striker’s Injury-Proof Tactics

Why Does Karim Benzema Wear a Bandage on His Right Hand? The Truth Behind His Injury

Ever wondered why Karim Benzema is always seen with a bandage on his right hand? Many people are curious about this as the French footballer’s future at Al-Ittihad is shrouded in speculation, with rumors linking him to both Arsenal and Chelsea. So let’s delve into the reasons behind Benzema’s bandaged hand.

Why Benzema wears a bandage

The story behind Benzema’s bandaged hand dates back to January 2019, during a Real Madrid match against Real Betis. In a freak accident, he collided with Marc Bartra and fell to the ground, fracturing his little finger in the process. This ordeal led him to miss the following game against Leganes but remarkably, he was back in action soon after, sporting the now-famous white bandage in lieu of undergoing immediate surgery, which would have further sidelined him from the pitch.

Despite undergoing surgery in the summer of 2019, Benzema continued to wear the bandage, citing time constraints as the reason. He stated, “I did have an operation, but when you have surgery you have to be out for two months. I’ve hurt (the finger) again, but I don’t have time to stop and have another operation, so I wear the bandage when I’m playing.”

Benzema could join Arsenal or Chelsea

Amidst the ongoing discussions about his bandaged hand, rumors have surfaced about Benzema’s potential move from Al-Ittihad. Reports suggest that he is set for talks with the club, while there are strong indications that he might be eyeing a switch to Arsenal.

Graeme Bailey had previously reported that Chelsea is also in the running to sign him, adding more fuel to the speculation about his future.

Benzema’s Profile:

Full name: Karim Mostafa Benzema

Age: 36

Height: 6ft 1in (1.85m)

Date of birth: 19th December 1987

Place of birth: Lyon

Nationality: France

Club: Al-Ittihad

Position: Striker

Salary: £303,050-a-day

This latest development in Benzema’s career has piqued the interest of football enthusiasts worldwide, and fans are eagerly awaiting the resolution of this saga.

