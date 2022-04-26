Why Jenna Bush Hager Won’t Be On The ‘Today’ Show For A Few Days

Fans of Today show host Jenna Bush Hager were disappointed to hear that she will be missing from some upcoming episodes of the morning show, but it’s for a pretty good reason: she and her twin sister Barbara are heading off on a book tour.

Kotb Gives Hager A Shout Out: ‘So Proud Of You’

Hager and her sister have just released The Superpower of Sisterhood, a children’s book about the power of sisterhood and friendship. Hager’s co-host Hoda Kotb took to Instagram to give Hager a shout out. “So proud of you @jennabhager and barbara !” she captioned a picture of the sisters’ book tour schedule. “This book is top of our reading list!!!!”

Fans of the Today hosts echoed Kotb’s praise of the Bush sisters. “incredible women doing incredible things!” one person wrote. Another commented, “Can’t wait to read it!” Followers also loved that Kotb was supporting Hager. “Love how Hoda and Jenna support each other,” one fan wrote.

Hager and her twin have already embarked on the promotional book tour, hitting book stores and event centers in Richmond, VA, and Houston and Dallas, TX. “What a lovely day for an outdoor book signing for #SuperpowerSisterhood,” Hager captioned a video of the sisters in Austin. “Thanks to @bookpeople and everyone who came out to say hi and support us! We loved seeing you!”

Hager’s Literary Career

This isn’t Hager’s first book. The morning show host has written and co-written a variety of different books – including a biography of Ana, a woman Hager met while interning with UNICEF who was HIV-positive – and a children’s book called Read All About It!, which she wrote with her mother.

She and her twin have also co-authored books before. The sisters published Our Great Big Backyard in 2016, and Sisters First: Stories from Our Wild and Wonderful Life the following year.

In addition to writing her own books, Hager is a champion of other authors. She chooses and promotes novels for her Read With Jenna book club, which can put previously-unknown authors on the map and boost their sales.

While fans of Hager will be sad not to see her every morning, it’s nice to see the morning show host take some time off to promote something so close to her heart — and spend some quality time with her sister!

