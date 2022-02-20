Why Ed Sheeran’s Neighbors Thinks He Has No Grasp Of Reality

While Ed Sheeran is beloved by music fans across the world, his neighbors aren’t the biggest fans of him and his decision to build a private crypt on his property. As reported by the New York Post, a resident named Anna Woods has objected to his application and called him “so detached from reality.” Woods argued that the area Sheeran lives in is already “well-served by local churches,” and wondered why he needed to “create his own island of calm when lovely places of worship abound in the area.”

Woods added the fact that Sheeran went out of his way to construct a chapel and a final burial place is indicative of how he thinks he’s above them. “Are celebrities now so detached from reality that their every living breath and now even the act of dying be apart from the rest of us?” Woods said, referencing Sheeran’s crypt, which will be assessed via a stone slab in the chapel.

This is not the first time that Sheeran’s neighbors have complained about his housing modifications. The Daily Mail reported that Sheeran ironically received pushback for objecting to a neighbor’s garden expansion, and for installing a sauna next to a private pool that was especially installed for wildlife. Sheeran, though, said his neighbors mistook a lake for a pool and said they should “mind their own business” because he is actually helping to preserve wildlife (via Metro). Here’s hoping that he can hash it out with his neighbors.