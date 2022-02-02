Whoopi Goldberg is Suspended on ‘The View,’ Following Holocaust Remarks

Whoopi Goldberg has been removed “The View”Two weeks later, after being widely criticized for her comments about the Holocaust, she was still in high demand. “not about race.”

Goldberg’s suspension was announced in a statement released by ABC News public relations on Tuesday night.

“Effective immediately, I am suspending Whoopi Goldberg for two weeks for her wrong and hurtful comments,”This statement was made by Kim Godwin, president of ABC News. “While Whoopi has apologized, I’ve asked her to take time to reflect and learn about the impact of her comments. The entire ABC News organization stands in solidarity with our Jewish colleagues, friends, family and communities.”

Goldberg’s comments on “The View”Attained the highest level of decision-makers at Disney Variety I can confirm. Sources claim that Peter Rice, chairman of Disney General Entertainment Content was consulted about the fallout from Goldberg’s public appearance.

Goldberg’s remarks emerged during a conversation on Monday’s broadcast of “The View,” in which the co-hosts discussed a Tennessee school board’s ban of “Maus,” a nonfiction graphic novel about cartoonist Art Spiegelman’s father’s experience surviving the Holocaust.

“Let’s be truthful about it because [the] Holocaust isn’t about race,” Goldberg said on Monday’s episode. “It’s not about race. It’s about man’s inhumanity to man.”

These remarks were immediately met with harsh criticism by Jewish organizations including the Anti-Defamation League (USA) and the U.S. Holocaust Museum.

“The Holocaust was about the Nazi’s systemic annihilation of the Jewish people — who they deemed to be an inferior race,”Jonathan Greenblatt, Anti-Defamation League CEO, wrote the following. “They dehumanized them and used their racist propaganda to justify slaughtering 6 million Jews. Holocaust distortion is dangerous.”

Goldberg later Monday apologized for her comments on social media. She then offered an on-air apology on Tuesday’s episode of “The View.”Greenblatt was also a guest on this broadcast.

“So yesterday on our show, I misspoke,”Goldberg spoke at the top. “I said that the Holocaust wasn’t about race and it was instead about man’s inhumanity to man. But it is indeed about race, because Hitler and the Nazis considered the Jews to be an inferior race. Now, words matter and mine are no exception. I regret my comments as I said and I stand corrected. I also stand with the Jewish people, as they know, and as you all know because I’ve always done that.”