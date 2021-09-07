Whoopi Goldberg granddaughter Jerzey shows off a slim Figure!

Jerzey has a stunning and toned body. In a recent Instagram post, she did exactly that.

Whoopi Goldberg is an American icon as an actress and TV personality. She is best known for her roles as an actress in hit films and as co-anchor on the TV talk show. “The View.”

Goldberg has been married 3 times during her lifetime. Alvin Martin was her first marriage, which lasted from 1973 until 1979.

Whoopi Goldberg with her grandaughter Jerzey.

In 1986, she married David Claessen for the second time. However, they split in 1988. Lyle Trachtenberg was married to Goldberg in 1994, but their union lasted just one year. It ended in 1995.

The “Sister Act”Star is the mother to Alex Martin, her daughter, and one child. She shares this with Alvin, her first husband. Alex is her grandmother, Amara Skye, Mason, and Jerzey Deen.

Goldberg Love, She is proud of her three children, who are now thriving for themselves. Amara is an artist and model, and she is married to Chris. She and Chris welcomed their first child and daughter, Charli Rose, in April 2014, making Goldberg a Great-grandma this is the first time.

Whoopi Goldberg photographed “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”2016.

Mason is a skilled rapper and musician.

Jerzey is also a model and runs a fashion company. Nominated Jerzey Kennedy Designs. She has a gorgeous, toned body and posts regular photos on Instagram.

Goldberg graced shows at that year’s edition of the New York Fashion Week because of Jerzey.