wholesale market worker’s Sarcastic take on Brexit raising food costs is priceless!

A wholesale market worker has won over viewers with her sarcastic response to how Brexit has affected prices in her industry.

BBC presenter Nina Warhurst was at a wholesale market in Manchester, covering a story on the latest official figures on the cost of living, which were released yesterday (15th September).

Figures reveal that inflation rose to 3.2 percent in August, which is the highest in almost a decade. This is an increase of 2% from July’s figure.

Warhurst was interviewing Mariella Gabutt who explained where the containers of fish that the business purchases are from.

“Everything that we’re bringing in from abroad, a lot of the frozen good we import from Greece and Turkey – the bass and the bream,” Garbutt replied.

But it was her sarcastic take on Brexit that people are talking about, as she explained: “The price of a container pre-Brexit…”

During her answer, she then broke the fourth wall with viewers by looking directly at the camera, as she said sarcastically: “…because it’s nothing to do with Brexit…”

And then she returns to talking to Warhurst and continued: “…pre-Brexit was £3,000 just over for one container, the same container, the same goods cost £14,000 now. Massive jump, of course, there’s inflation.”

Since the interview, people have shared the clip of Gabutt’s sassy response on Twitter and it has gone viral with nearly 15,000 likes.

Let’s just say people loved her brutal honesty.

Meanwhile, that wasn’t the only eventful scene to occur during the segment since in another area of the warehouse a man gatecrashed the broadcast, holding up a piece of paper with writing that read: “Anti-British BBC.”

“Oh my goodness,” Nina said as she awkwardly looked directly into the camera as the man continued to shout.

“Twenty-six years ago the anti-British BBC…” He continued, and Nina pulled her next guest along to continue the broadcast.

“Can we talk about this in a moment?” As he continued, she asked.

The camera had to stop at Dan and Louise in Salford.

“Nina, thank you very much. We’ll be back with you a little bit later,” Louise added.

There’s never a dull moment with live TV…