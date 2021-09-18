Gabby Petito’s Family Speaks After Brian Laundrie Said to Be Missing

By Brandon Pitt
An attorney for Brian’s family had said in a statement on Wednesday, Sept. 15, that Brian will not speak on the matter because “intimate partners are often the first person law enforcement focuses their attention on in cases like this and the warning that ‘any statement made will be used against you’ is true, regardless of whether my client had anything to do with Ms. Petito’s disappearance.” Brian, he added, “will continue to remain silent on the advice of counsel.”

On Thursday, the lawyer for Gabby’s family read at a press conference a letter from the woman’s parents, Joe Petito and Nichole Schmidt, and her stepparents, Tara Petito and Jim Schmidt, that was addressed to Brian’s parents, pleading for them to tell them the “location where Brian left Gabby,” according to NBC News.

Two days prior, Brian’s parents said in a statement released by their attorney that this is “understandably an extremely difficult time for both the Petito family and the Laundrie family” and that “it is our hope that the search for Miss Petito is successful and that Miss Petito is reunited with her family.”

