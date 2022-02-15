Who Is Josh Brolin’s Famous Stepmother?

Josh Brolin became Barbra Streisand’s stepson when the singer married his dad James Brolin in 1998, per Biography. It was Streisand’s second marriage and she, along with her son, Jason Gould, became part of James’ blended family. While the legendary singer has a close relationship to all of her stepchildren, she is especially close to Josh, as well as his wife and children.

Per USA Today, Streisand and Josh are so close that they practically live next to each other. In fact, their proximity proved to be a problem when Josh broke quarantine rules to see his stepmother during the height of coronavirus lockdowns in April 2020. On social media, the actor had photographed himself while wearing a mask as his family, including his wife Kathryn Boyd and their then-1-year-old daughter, assembled on an outdoor patio outside his stepmother’s house, which prompted backlash from fans. Josh subsequently apologized for not following social-distancing guidelines.

“My father lives next door to us, and we had a plan to go see them and not be near them. And that plan was broken, and that’s our responsibility,” he said on a video posted to his Instagram. He added his visit “was irresponsible” and it was hard to own up to his mistakes. “It’s hard to be honest and say, ‘Maybe I screwed up.'” he added, before urging others to take care of each other. Despite the hard lesson, Josh only had good intentions and wanted to make Streisand and his dad happy.