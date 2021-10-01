Who is Itachi Uchiha and Why Did He Kill His Own Clan?

Revered and feared in the world of Naruto, Itachi Uchiha is one of if not the most infamous ninja. His formidable skill and allegiance with the nefarious Akatsuki aside, his claim to fame had to kill his entire clan of fellow Uchiha family members.

Years before the main story’s events, the Uchiha clan was one of the four noble clans of the Hidden Leaf Village, thanks to their Sharingan and natural talents. Itachi himself was a prodigy among them, has become an elite ninja at a young age. Despite this, he lived happily with his parents and brother Sasuke.

That all changed in one night, when he suddenly massacred his whole clan, leaving only his brother alive.