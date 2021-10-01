How to keep your house warm WITHOUT turning on the heating

THE weather is starting to get colder and with rising energy bills, it’s important families know how to keep their homes warm on a budget.

There’s plenty of ways to keep the heat in at home that are more cost effective – and some tricks mean you don’t even need to turn the heating on.

Kevin Pratt, energy expert at Forbes Advisor – a trusted destination for unbiased personal finance guidance, news and review – revealed his top tips to help families keep their homes warm without using the heating.

GAME OF DRAUGHTS

Cold air coming into your home equals warm air going out.

Energy expert Kevin advised families to block draughts around doors and windows as well as letterbox and keyholes to keep the chill at bay.

He said: “Dig out that sausage dog draught excluder and use balled socks or tights where needed.”

WINDOWS UPGRADE

You can also upgrade your windows to keep the heat in and this doesn’t need to cost a fortune either – it can be an easy DIY job.

Energy expert Kevin shared: “Double- or even triple-glazing is a brilliant way to keep out the cold and to retain warmth in your home.

“If you don’t have it, consider a DIY solution where you use a hair-dryer to stick plastic film inside your windows – there are kits online for around £20.”

HOT AIR BALLOON

If you have an open, decorative fireplace, a lot of heat will be escaping up the chimney.

Kevin revealed you can put a stop to this and keep your home warm – all without turning the heating on.

He explained that a chimney balloon – which essentially plugs the passage – can be purchased for around £15 – £25. But, whatever you do, don’t light a fire without removing it first!

FLOOR SHOWS

Trendy bare floorboards? Sure, they look great, but they can often allow cold air to seep into a room, which is far from ideal if you’re sitting at a desk or watching TV.

But, you can keep your house warm without turning the heating on by splashing out on some cosy rugs instead.

Kevin said: “Putting rugs down will help, and you can also buy gap-filler kits for £10 and upwards. Makes a huge difference.”

GETTING CLOSURE

Another easy and budget-friendly way to keep your house warm without turning the heating on is to be aware of the rooms in your house and their usage.

“If you have an unused room in your home – even if only on a temporary basis while someone is away at university – then turn the radiator fully off and close the door,” said Kevin.

“It won’t matter so much if this room gets cold, and you can focus on keeping the rest of the property toasty.”

IT’S A WRAP

A super easy way to keep warm at home is to simply wear warmer clothes.

This will delay you putting on the heating, with the specialist adding: “Think layers. And remember that, if your feet are cold, you’ll feel cold all over – so invest in thermal socks and a decent pair of slippers.”

KEEP WINDOWS AND DOORS SHUT

Dominick Sandford, Director and Head of Supply Chain, Merchandising & Marketing at ElectricalDirect, added that you can insulate your home for free simply by keeping the warm inside – and not letting it escape.

“With gas prices soaring, it is understandable that consumers are seeking alternative home heating solutions,” he said.

“Fortunately, there are a variety of ways to keep your house warm through winter without using central heating. Do not let heat escape by keeping all windows and doors completely closed whenever possible.

“Even leaving one window on the latch can cause the temperature to decrease, so stay vigilant.”

INSTALL WINDOW INSULATION FILM

Expert Dominick also explained that you can install window insulation film to keep your house warm.

Window insulation film is a plastic film similar to cling film that can be applied to glass to reduce heat loss.

Dominick explained: “It is a cheap and simple way to keep your home hot without using heating. If you wish to optimize the effectiveness of your home heating system, ElectricalDirect offers a wide range of appliances.

“One way to effectively control your current gas heating system is by upgrading to an automated smart home heating system.”

