Who is going to win the Super Bowl?

Super Bowl 56 is just around the corner, and there’s a lot to know about the big game that almost 100 million people will tune in to see.

And now that two teams have advanced to face-off in the upcoming game, many people are eagerly waiting to see which team will triumph to win the Vince Lombardy trophy.

First off, where is it this year, and what time does it start?

Super Bowl 56 will be on February 13 at 6:30 PM EST, the day before Valentine’s Day.

It will be held at the SoFi stadium in Inglewood, California, which is the home field for the Los Angles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers.

The game was meant to be held in 2021 at the new Los Angeles stadium.

However, due to weather-related construction delays, the league was forced to shift the game to Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, Florida, delaying SoFi’s hosting duties until 2022.

Due to the NFL’s new expanded 18-week schedule, the Super Bowl will not be hosted on the first Sunday in February for the first time since 2003.

The last time the Super Bowl was hosted in Los Angeles was in 1993 when the Dallas Cowboys prevailed against the Buffalo Bills in Pasadena.

Who will be playing at Super Bowl 56?

The Los Angeles Rams and The Cincinnati Bengals are set to play against each other.

What are the odds to win the game?

The Rams appear to be the favourite at 40/85. The Bengals odds are 13/8.

How can people watch the game?

The game will air on NBC with coverage at noon EST.

Super Bowl 56 will be streamed live on the Peacock app, the NBC Sports app, and NBCSports.com.

What artists are performing at the Halftime Show?

This year, Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar are set to perform.

A trailer was also released to showcase and promote all five musicians set to perform.

Each artist is featured in separate scenes that end with each of them getting a text message on their phones in the almost four-minute-long clip.

Eminem makes the first appearance, which is followed by Snoop Dogg, driving in a car as the scene of palm trees surround the road.

Afterwards, you see shots of Mary J Blige getting her makeup done in a photoshoot, Kendrick Lamar writing down lyrics, and Dr Dre taking a stroll on a beach.

The final scene shows all of the artists walking together towards the SoFi stadium.





