Where You Might Recognize Allstate’s ‘Mayhem’ Guy Dean Winters From

Insurance isn’t usually a memorable topic, but when it comes to insurance commercials, they’re some of the best on TV. For example, everyone loves “Mayhem,” the Allstate character played by Dean Winters who brings everyday risks to life. But where have you seen him before?

Allstate’s Hit Commercial Series

Winters began starring in the Allstate commercials in 2010, portraying problems like faulty safety equipment and reckless drivers. The insurance company’s commercials have become very popular, even winning around 80 industry awards for the campaign.

Allstate wasn’t always dominating the commercial game, though. “Mayhem” was created in response to being ranked fourth in advertising spending behind GEICO, State Farm, and Progressive. Allstate wanted to create commercials that would perform well with a younger audience, and “Mayhem” was born.

Winters’ Many Film And TV Roles

So, what do we know about the actor behind the popular commercials? Winters has appeared in lots of popular TV shows and action movies. One of his early starring roles was on HBO’s Oz. The actor was pulling double-duty, appearing on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit in a recurring role at the same time.

Even when he’s not starring in the show, Winters is always a scene-stealer. His appearances in sitcoms like 30 Rock, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt are all fan-favorites.

In addition to television, Winters also shows up on the big screen. The actor has appeared in big-budget movies like John Wick, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows, and Rough Night.

The Actor’s Health Issues

Winters’ career is thriving, but his personal life is more complicated. The actor has dealt with some very serious health issues. He almost died in 2009 after contracting a bacterial infection and going into cardiac arrest.

After multiple operations and a case of gangrene, doctors amputated two of Winters’ toes and half of his thumb. He’s undergone ten subsequent operations, including a skin graft. “I haven’t taken a step since 2009 without being in pain,” he told CNN. “Nothing you can do about it. I’ve been sucking it up because, you know, the alternative is not a place where I want to be.”

In fact, his health issues almost caused Winters to pass on Allstate’s offer. The actor thought an upcoming surgery would cause a schedule clash, but the insurance company wouldn’t take no for an answer. With roles in popular TV shows, blockbuster movies, and viral commercials, Winters is just like the “Mayhem” character he plays: he’s everywhere.

