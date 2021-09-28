Where was The Starling filmed? Netflix filming locations explored

Theodore Melfi’s emotional journey featuring Melissa McCarthy and Chris O’Dowd has arrived on Netflix. The Starling’s narrative has its hardships balanced with McCarthy and O’Dowd’s well-timed comedy and its quiet, sun-kissed setting has viewers asking where The Starling was filmed.

The story revolves around Lily (io grief and self-discovery after a terrible loss. During her toughest moments, a bird begins to taunt her, but her relationship with the starling takes on a whole new meaning during her poignant inner battles.

The Starling | Official Trailer | Netflix The Starling | Official Trailer | Netflix https://i.ytimg.com/vi/fYyImx_KXm4/hqdefault.jpg

Netflix filming locations

New York was the primary location used during The Starling’s filming period, and some shots were also filmed in California.

Filming began in August 2019 and ran until mid-September 2019, making the schedule a rather short one.

New York City

Starling’s narrative is based in California, however, most of the filming took place on the east coast.

It was reported that the veterinary clinic, the psychiatric hospital, and the grocery store – Lily’s place of work – were all filmed in New York.

Most of the filming was done on location, with little need for an indoor studio’s participation. Many residential streets around New York were closed off for filming, including the establishing shots at the beginning of the film when Lily is driving to work.

Calabasas, California

In addition to New York City, Calabasas, California was also used to film some of the feature’s main places of interest.

The west coast city was home to Lily’s family home in the film, located in the Santa Monica Mountains region of southern California.

Lily’s home also features hills in the backdrop, which suggests that the character’s abode was filmed in this region also.

The Starling also carries an authentic western glow, which was an important feature to maintain throughout the film.

In other news, Minnal Murali release date finally confirmed by Netflix