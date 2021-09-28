Wells Adams Finally Gets Shot At Hosting ‘Bachelor in Paradise’

The preview for this week of Bachelor in Paradise starts with Wells Adams telling the cast members it’s time to meet your new host. The whole group goes down to the beach, all excited as Noah Erb says, “it’s Lil John again,” and Abigail Herringer laughs. When they get to the beach, though, it’s Wells!

Wells is the host for the week, and he went onto ABC to talk about the exciting opportunity. As the resident bartender on the show, he has been deemed the master of ceremonies, but the show has brought in several celebrities to host since the new season started. While the charismatic reality star has said he won’t be the permanent host, he is happy to get a chance.

He Finally Got A Shot After The Big Hollywood Guys

Wells Adams said the rose ceremony hosting was a late night into the early morning job. He revealed to ABC the guest host wouldn’t stay up late enough for those. He said he isn’t qualified to be a bartender, give people advice, or therapist. Wells did host radio for a decade and a half, so he said, “it was the only thing I was qualified to go do, host.”

Adams said, “Let’s be fair, these big shot Hollywood-types would come in with their A/C trailers and say a couple of things, and then I’d be up at 4:30 in the morning hosting the rose ceremony.”

Wells Adams Is Pulling For Certain Couples

When it comes to the Tia Booth love triangle, Wells Adams has aside. He said he’s rooting for James Bonsall even though he loves calling Blake Monar “tatty daddy” on air. He said James is like Cher, and they can’t get rid of him. Wells said, “I’m like, do they think that you work here at this point?” Adams wants James to find love simply because he has stayed around. He also said he needs more James and Aaron back and forth. Wells said it was the bromance we didn’t know we needed.

He also knows Kendall Long came in hoping to rekindle something with Joe Amabile, but he’s team Serena Pitt. Wells said Kendall was a “Victim of timing. If she’d come first and Joe came in later, it might have been different.” He said, “I do think that this one, in terms of Joe and Serena, could last.”

What do you think about Wells getting his shot to host? Are you excited for him, and what’s in store for the cast members? Comment with your thoughts below and watch Bachelor in Paradise on Tuesday night.