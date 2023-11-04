Where To Watch What Men Want Movie Online? Streaming Options!!

If you’re in the mood for a hilarious comedy that offers a unique twist on the age-old question of what the opposite sex is thinking, “What Men Want” is the movie for you. Starring Taraji P. Henson as the lead character, this film promises laughs and a fresh perspective.

Here’s where you can watch “What Men Want” to enjoy the comedic talents of Taraji P. Henson and discover just what’s going on inside the minds of men:

Where To Watch What Men Want Online?

Paramount Plus: You can stream “What Men Want” on Paramount Plus, where you can enjoy this comedy with a subscription.

Paramount Plus Apple TV Channel: If you have an Apple TV and a Paramount Plus subscription, you can access the movie via the Apple TV channel.

Paramount+ Amazon Channel: Paramount Plus subscribers can also watch "What Men Want" through the Amazon Channel.

Paramount+ Roku Premium Channel: Roku users with a Paramount Plus subscription can access the movie through the Premium Channel.

How To Watch What Men Want Movie?

If you prefer to buy or rent the movie, you have several options:

Amazon Video: You can purchase or rent “What Men Want” on Amazon Video for a movie night at your convenience.

Google Play Movies: Google Play Movies allows you to buy or rent the film.

YouTube: Check out YouTube, where you can both buy and rent the movie.

Microsoft Store: Microsoft Store offers the option to buy or rent "What Men Want."

AMC on Demand: You can find the movie on AMC on Demand for purchase.

Apple TV: Purchase or rent the film on Apple TV and enjoy it on your Apple devices.

Vudu: Vudu also provides the option to buy or rent "What Men Want."

Redbox: Look for the movie on Redbox, where you can rent it for a movie night.

DIRECTV: DIRECTV viewers can buy or rent the film to watch at their convenience.

What Men Want Plot

In “What Men Want,” Taraji P. Henson plays the role of a sports agent who magically gains the ability to hear what men are thinking. With her newfound power, she decides to use it to her advantage and turn the tables on her overbearing male colleagues. The movie explores how this supernatural talent changes her life and career, leading to hilarious situations and insightful moments.

Whether you prefer to stream it or rent it, “What Men Want” promises an entertaining and laughter-filled movie night, offering a humorous take on gender dynamics and the power of understanding the opposite sex’s thoughts. Enjoy this comedy with Taraji P. Henson’s exceptional comedic talent and see what happens when the tables are turned.