The Shepherd Release Date, Trailer, Spoilers, Story & More: Everything You Need To Know

“The Shepherd” is an upcoming British short film directed and written by Iain Softley. Based on Frederick Forsyth’s 1975 novel of the same title, this thrilling cinematic adaptation promises an exciting and dramatic experience. Starring Ben Radcliffe and John Travolta in the lead roles, the film is produced by a talented team, including Alfonso Cuarón, Richard Johns, Bill Kenwright, and Gabriela Rodríguez, under the banners of Argo Films and BK Studios.

The Shepherd Release Date:

“The Shepherd” is scheduled to make its global debut on December 1, 2023. Get ready for a captivating journey on this exciting release date.

The Shepherd Cast:

The film boasts a talented cast, with notable actors in key roles:

Ben Radcliffe

John Travolta

Steven Mackintosh

Millie Kent

Simon Wilson

Iwan Bond

Claire Price

Simon Lennon

Jack Donoghue

Asan N’Jie

Olatunji Ayofe

Scarlet Grace

The Shepherd Crew

The creative and skilled crew behind “The Shepherd” ensures that this cinematic adaptation stays true to its source material and brings the thrilling story to life:

Iain Softley : Director and Writer

: Director and Writer Alfonso Cuarón, Richard Johns, Bill Kenwright, and Gabriela Rodríguez : Producers

: Producers John Mathieson : Cinematography

: Cinematography Gareth C. Scales : Editing

: Editing Anne Chmelewsky : Music

: Music Elaine Grainger: Casting Director

The Shepherd Story:

“The Shepherd” is set on Christmas Eve and revolves around a fighter pilot’s journey home. During his flight, he finds himself lost over water and in desperate need of a miracle to ensure a safe landing. The film promises to take audiences on an intense and heart-pounding adventure as they follow the pilot’s harrowing journey.

With a talented cast, a gripping story, and a crew dedicated to bringing this thrilling tale to life, “The Shepherd” is a film that promises suspense, drama, and the triumph of the human spirit in the face of adversity.

Mark your calendars for December 1, 2023, when “The Shepherd” is set to captivate audiences with its high-stakes storytelling and exceptional performances. Don’t miss this exciting cinematic journey that explores the courage and determination required to navigate through challenging circumstances and find a way back home.