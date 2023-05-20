Where To Watch Missing Movie Online? Thriller Is Now Available On These Platforms!! 

“Missing” is a gripping screen life thriller that takes viewers on a thrilling ride as a teenager embarks on a mission to find her missing mother. Directed by Will Merrick and Nick Johnson, the film serves as a standalone sequel to the critically acclaimed “Searching” (2018) and features a talented cast including Storm Reid, Joaquim de Almeida, Ken Leung, Amy Landecker, Daniel Henney, and Nia Long. In this article, we explore the plot, and production details, and provide information on where to watch “Missing” online.

Missing Movie Plot

“Missing” follows the story of June Allen, a teenager whose mother mysteriously disappears while on vacation in Colombia with her new boyfriend. Determined to uncover the truth, June takes matters into her own hands and utilizes various digital tools to investigate her mother’s whereabouts. Along the way, she uncovers shocking revelations and encounters unexpected twists that heighten the suspense and danger surrounding her search.

Missing Production and Cast:

The film is directed by Will Merrick and Nick Johnson, marking their feature directorial debuts. The screenplay is based on a story by Sev Ohanian and Aneesh Chaganty, who also serve as producers alongside Natalie Qasabian. “Missing” stars Storm Reid, known for her captivating performances in films like “A Wrinkle in Time,” as the determined protagonist June Allen. The supporting cast includes Joaquim de Almeida, Ken Leung, Amy Landecker, Daniel Henney, and Nia Long, who bring depth and nuance to their respective roles.

Availability: Where to Watch Missing Movie Online?

For those eager to experience the suspenseful journey of “Missing,” the film is available for streaming on two popular platforms: Apple TV and Netflix.

Apple TV:

“Missing” can be rented or purchased for streaming on Apple TV. Users can rent the film for a specific period or choose to purchase it to add to their digital library. Apple TV offers a seamless streaming experience and the option to enjoy the film on various devices.

Netflix:

In addition to Apple TV, “Missing” is also available for streaming on Netflix. As one of the leading streaming platforms globally, Netflix offers a vast library of movies and TV shows, including “Missing.” Subscribers can access the film and enjoy it at their convenience, either through their smart TVs or by using the Netflix app on their smartphones, tablets, or computers.

Conclusion:

“Missing” is a captivating screen life thriller that takes viewers on a suspenseful journey as a teenager unravels the mystery behind her mother’s disappearance. With a talented cast and expert direction, the film keeps audiences on the edge of their seats with unexpected twists and turns. For those eager to watch “Missing,” the film is available for rental or purchase on Apple TV and can also be streamed on Netflix. Don’t miss the opportunity to immerse yourself in this thrilling cinematic experience and uncover the truth behind the enigmatic disappearance in “Missing.”