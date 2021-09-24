Where is Whitney Way Thore’s Neeshi. Where did she go?

Did Whitney Way Thore pull a switch-a-roo and get replace her dog Neeshi with a look-a-like? That’s what the internet rumor mill is saying. See the MBFFL star’s reaction to the shocking accusation.



Whitney Way Thore adopted Neeshi at ex-fiance’s encouragement

Whitney Way Thore is an animal lover. Chase Severino, a TLC actor, was a more cat-oriented person before meeting Whitney Way Thore. At her ex-fiance’s encouragement, Whitney added a dog to her three-cat household. Ollie, Wanda, and Henchi are the names of Whitney’s three cats, per Distractify.

About a year ago, Whitney adopted Neeshi, a four-year-old black standard poodle. The furry friend made occasional appearances on Whitney’s social media.

However, a rumor about the dog recently came to light. Whitney replaced Neeshi with a new dog.

Whitney Way Thore explains what happened after fans accuse her of discarding dog

Dog lovers are a fierce breed, especially on the internet. They can be a nuisance if there is any neglect or abuse. There is a rumor that Whitney Way Thore evicted Neeshi from her home and replaced her with an identical dog. I don’t get it. What is the matter?

The rumor got back to the TLC star and she shut it down in a lengthy Instagram post. No, she didn’t discard Neeshi for another dog. Rather, she simply changed the poodle’s name to a better fitting name. Neeshi is now called Goose.

Whitney shared several photos of Goose, AKA Neeshi “living her best life.” One photo shows the dog wearing an orange Emotional Support harness.

Part of the family

To let fans know that Goose/Neeshi is well-loved, Whitney shared a photo of “Uncle Todd” spoiling his canine bestie. He is carrying the large dog in his arms. In another, he’s showing the adorable pooch a photo of herself.

Many fans took to the comments to express respect for Todd’s unabashed love for Whitney’s dog.

However, others couldn’t look past the huge ring on the MBFFL star’s finger. After wearing the huge ring while out with her French boyfriend, Whitney has sparked engagement rumors.

But don’t get too excited. Whitney recently explained to her Instagram followers that the ring was a family treasure.