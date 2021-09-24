Molly-Mae’s Hague shows off mega-money bathroom with £2,500 worth of designer washbags

MOLLY-MAE Hague gave fans a glimpse of her mega-money bathroom with £2,500 worth of designer washbags.

22-year-old Love Island star shared a photo from her all white bathroom with a large bathtub.

3 Molly-Mae Hague showed off her pricey designer washbags Image Credits: instagram

3 The reality star can enjoy a luxury soak in her plush bathroom Image Credits: instagram

Molly-Mae also showed off her collection of pricey makeup bags including a Louis Vuitton one around £1,500 and a £1,000 Christian Dior monogram vanity bag.

The TV beauty took a dip in a tub and teased her fans about her plans to buy Halloween-themed bath bombs.

Molly-Mae is clearly living the life, she recently showed fans her newest pride and joy – a little bag that costs £1,800.

Molly-Mae recently signed a seven-figure deal with PrettyLittleThing and bought the clutch bag for herself.

The beautiful blonde shared a photo of the Dior silver bag, enviable to fans.

After becoming the creative director at Pretty Little Thing, the media personality is making a lot of money.

It is a role that has without a doubt cemented her place as the most successful Islander of all time, but she’s made a conscious choice not to label herself as that.

Molly-Mae defended her decision not to be associated with Love Island after she was offered the job.

Just two years after leaving the villa in second place with boyfriend Tommy Fury, the words Love Island barely leave her lips – but despite some criticism of her distancing herself from the show, Molly-Mae insists it was the right move for her.

Speaking exclusively to Central Recorder, she explains: “I think a lot of it has come to light about me distancing myself from the show because of the new show, but really I have been doing that from the very start.

“When I came out of Love Island, I never wanted to be known as a Love Islander because I felt it closed me off to a lot of other opportunities that I have now explored in the way I distanced myself.”

The multi-millionaire adds: “I don’t believe, if I had stuck with ‘I’m just a Love Islander, I’m just a Love Islander’, I probably wouldn’t be sitting here now as the creative director of PLT.”

The huge seven-figure deal will see her oversee all upcoming campaigns and signings for the brand, as well as continuing with her own collections for them.

Molly-Mae continues: “It wasn’t necessarily all strategic but definitely from the start I have worked on distancing myself and not just being capped as being known as one thing.

“I think when you come out of that show, the opportunities are endless, it just depends on how much you want to work and how much you want to run with it.”

Laughing, she points out: “For me I went full throttle and here I am now. I wouldn’t change a single thing I’ve done. I’m really proud of what I have done since I’ve come out of the show.”

She admits if it wasn’t for the show she wouldn’t have her boyfriend Tommy, who she continues to be head over heels for and she’s quick to say she’s “forever grateful” for it.

3 Molly-Mae landed a seven figure deal with PrettyLittleThing Image Credits: PrettyLittleThing

