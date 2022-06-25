When You’re So Angry You’re Numb

Tom O'Brien
By Tom O'Brien
To be a woman in 2022 is to be angry

I’m afraid to share with you how angry I feel. I am so angry I’m almost numb. Paralyzed to feel these emotions and acknowledge the deepest betrayal to me by my own country, my government, with the abolition of a woman’s constitutional right to an abortion. 

It doesn’t matter that I am well past child-bearing years. The insult is so deep, the offense so cutting: the highest court in the land deciding that I am no longer free to make my own reproductive choices. 

