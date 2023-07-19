Wheel Of Time Season 2 trailer predicts the Dragon Reborn’s uncontrollable power

The trailer for “The Wheel of Time Season 2” shows a more ambitious, dare we even say, better, new season than the first. Season 2 of “The Wheel of Time” looks to have a bigger, bolder and dare we say better installment than the first.

The first season of the show was based on “The Eye of the World” with elements of “The Great Hunt”, “The Dragon Reborn”, and other works. It ended up in disaster. Now, Moiraine is back attempting to shepherd Rand into his true power. In the Season 2 trailer we see glimpses of the channelers that arrived at the end of Season 1. They’ll keep the crew in suspense.

Season 2 of the “Wheel of Time” series is an amazing story that deserves to be brought to life on film. The trailer gives us hope that we are getting closer.

Amazon Prime will launch “The Wheel of Time Season 2” on September 1st.