Whatsapp will be blocked on all these 52 smartphones from November

WHATSAPP will soon stop working on over 50 phones.

Check your device is not on this list, if you use the popular chat app regularly.

WhatsApp is removing support for over 50 phone models in November.

This WhatsApp block will affect millions of iPhone and Android users.

The changes will be effective on November 1, 2021.

If you own one of these devices, you will need to either update your software or buy a new phone in order to continue using WhatsApp.

WhatsApp claims that phasing out older models will help to keep the app safe and secure.

What should I do?

Some models can be easily upgraded to new software, which will allow WhatsApp work.

The iPhone 6S is included in this list.

Android users will need to have Android 4.1 or higher.

This means that many popular phones, such as the Samsung Galaxy S3 or the Huawei Ascend Mate, will be unable to access the system.

Find out how to check your Android version.

Apple will block access to iPhone 4S and older models.

iOS 10 cannot be installed to an iPhone 4S and earlier.

And if you’ve never updated your iPhone 6S, iPhone 6S Plus or iPhone SE (2016) – or iPhone 5 and iPhone 6 variants – you’ll lose access until you update.

This is because the models were released on iOS 9 and older.

But you can update all three models to iOS 15 – the latest version – and keep access to WhatsApp.

On iPhone, go to Settings > General > Software Update to find your iOS version.

The phones losing WhatsApp support Here’s 52 of the affected devices… Galaxy Trend Lite Galaxy Trend II Galaxy SII Galaxy S3 mini Galaxy Xcover 2 Galaxy Core Galaxy Ace 2 Lucid 2 Optimus F7 Optimus F5 Optimus L3 II Dual Optimus F5 Optimus L5 Best L5 II Optimus L5 Dual Best L3 II Optimus L7 Optimus L7 II Dual Best L7 II Optimus F6, Enact Optimus L4 II Dual Optimus F3 Best L4 II Best L2 II Optimus Nitro HD Optimus 4X HD Optimus F3Q ZTE V956 Grand X Quad V987 Grand Memo Xperia Miro Xperia Neo L Xperia Arc S Alcatel Ascend G740 Ascend Mate Ascend D Quad XL Ascend D1 Quad XL Ascend P1 S Ascend D2 Archos 53 Platinum HTC Desire 500 Caterpillar Cat B15 Wiko Cink Five Wiko Darknight Lenovo A820 UMi X2 Run F1 THL W8 iPhone SE iPhone 6S iPhone 6S Plus

Why is WhatsApp blocking old phones?

Many tech companies stop supporting older devices.

Google did just that with old Android phones for Gmail, YouTube and Google Maps.

Sometimes, it is simply because it is not economical to keep apps operating on old versions of Android and iOS.

This is especially true when only a few users have these outdated versions.

Using outdated software can also be a huge security risk – so it’s important you update, or upgrade if you can’t.

