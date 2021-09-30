Whatsapp will be blocked on all these 52 smartphones from November

Whatsapp will be blocked on all these 52 smartphones from November
By Amy Comfi
In
Technology

WHATSAPP will soon stop working on over 50 phones.

Check your device is not on this list, if you use the popular chat app regularly.

Whatsapp will be blocked on all these 52 smartphones from November

WhatsApp is removing support for over 50 phone models in November.

This WhatsApp block will affect millions of iPhone and Android users.

The changes will be effective on November 1, 2021.

If you own one of these devices, you will need to either update your software or buy a new phone in order to continue using WhatsApp.

WhatsApp claims that phasing out older models will help to keep the app safe and secure.

What should I do?

Some models can be easily upgraded to new software, which will allow WhatsApp work.

The iPhone 6S is included in this list.

Android users will need to have Android 4.1 or higher.

This means that many popular phones, such as the Samsung Galaxy S3 or the Huawei Ascend Mate, will be unable to access the system.

Find out how to check your Android version.

Apple will block access to iPhone 4S and older models.

iOS 10 cannot be installed to an iPhone 4S and earlier.

And if you’ve never updated your iPhone 6S, iPhone 6S Plus or iPhone SE (2016) – or iPhone 5 and iPhone 6 variants – you’ll lose access until you update.

This is because the models were released on iOS 9 and older.

But you can update all three models to iOS 15 – the latest version – and keep access to WhatsApp.

On iPhone, go to Settings > General > Software Update to find your iOS version.

The phones losing WhatsApp support

Whatsapp will be blocked on all these 52 smartphones from November

Here’s 52 of the affected devices…

  1. Galaxy Trend Lite
  2. Galaxy Trend II
  3. Galaxy SII
  4. Galaxy S3 mini
  5. Galaxy Xcover 2
  6. Galaxy Core
  7. Galaxy Ace 2
  8. Lucid 2
  9. Optimus F7
  10. Optimus F5
  11. Optimus L3 II Dual
  12. Optimus F5
  13. Optimus L5
  14. Best L5 II
  15. Optimus L5 Dual
  16. Best L3 II
  17. Optimus L7
  18. Optimus L7 II Dual
  19. Best L7 II
  20. Optimus F6, Enact
  21. Optimus L4 II Dual
  22. Optimus F3
  23. Best L4 II
  24. Best L2 II
  25. Optimus Nitro HD
  26. Optimus 4X HD
  27. Optimus F3Q
  28. ZTE V956
  29. Grand X Quad V987
  30. Grand Memo
  31. Xperia Miro
  32. Xperia Neo L
  33. Xperia Arc S
  34. Alcatel
  35. Ascend G740
  36. Ascend Mate
  37. Ascend D Quad XL
  38. Ascend D1 Quad XL
  39. Ascend P1 S
  40. Ascend D2
  41. Archos 53 Platinum
  42. HTC Desire 500
  43. Caterpillar Cat B15
  44. Wiko Cink Five
  45. Wiko Darknight
  46. Lenovo A820
  47. UMi X2
  48. Run F1
  49. THL W8
  50. iPhone SE
  51. iPhone 6S
  52. iPhone 6S Plus

Why is WhatsApp blocking old phones?

Many tech companies stop supporting older devices.

Google did just that with old Android phones for Gmail, YouTube and Google Maps.

Sometimes, it is simply because it is not economical to keep apps operating on old versions of Android and iOS.

This is especially true when only a few users have these outdated versions.

Using outdated software can also be a huge security risk – so it’s important you update, or upgrade if you can’t.

  • Read all the latest Phones & Gadgets news
  • Keep up-to-date on Apple stories
  • Get the latest on Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram

Best Phone and Gadget tips and hacks

Whatsapp will be blocked on all these 52 smartphones from November

Looking for tips and hacks for your phone? You want to discover the hidden features in social media apps? We have you covered…

  • How to get your deleted Instagram photos back
  • How to track someone on Google Maps
  • How can I increase my Snapchat score?
  • How do I reset my Facebook password?
  • How do I make a TikTok duet?
  • Here’s how to see if your Gmail has been hacked
  • How can I change my Amazon Alexa voice in seconds?
  • What is Bumble dating app?
  • How can I check my broadband speed?
  • Here’s how to find your Sky TV remote in SECONDS
WhatsApp launches genius new feature but only SAMSUNG owners can use it for now

In other news, check out our iPhone 13 review and iPhone 13 Pro review.

Take a look at the new Lamborghini Huracan Evo that can clean your house and cook you dinner.

Find out about the wildly impressive Panasonic 65HZ1000 TV, which makes most tellies look rubbish.

Read our complete guide to Call of Duty Vanguard.

And Dell’s Alienware R10 Ryzen Edition is a gaming PC powerhouse that crushes both the new consoles.

We will pay you for your stories! Do you have a story for Central Recorder Online Tech & Science team?

 

Latest News

Previous articleTraveller men like me date younger girls as they have ‘lower mileage’ & think divorced women are ‘used goods’
Next articleEminem, Skylar Grey’s ‘Venom: Let There Be Carnage’ Song Is Out!!!

Related Articles

About Us

Central Recorder is a non-profit news organization based in California City. Our mission is to seek truth and help people understand the world better. We cover local California News and also International News over various categories.

About
Contact