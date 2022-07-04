What’s Not to Love About Cameron Diaz and Her Iconic Rom-Coms

There’s something to be proud of Cameron Diaz. Especially now that she’s coming out of retirement!

The actress quit acting eight (!!) years ago. In 2014, the actress stopped acting eight years ago. Netflix’s new streaming service has brought her back. Action, back in action. Literally, she’s back to work.

And we already know it’ll be another work of art on her resume that’s worth celebrating. The mom to daughter relationship has been going on for over twenty years. Raddix transformed into Lotte Schwartz in 1999’s Being John Malkovich, Natalie Cook in 2000 Charlie’s Angels Fiona was heard in all of the Shrek movies. What can she do that she doesn’t know? We don’t know.

And as much as we loved her in those iconic roles, we simply must highlight her illustrious romantic comedy history, in which she has played characters who ranged from sweet to spicy (and dare we even say raunchy?) Her co-stars were just as obsessed as she was.