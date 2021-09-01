What’s JackBoy’s Net Value? Rapper donates $100k to Charity

JackBoy, whose actual identify is Pierre Delince, was born in Haiti however was introduced up in the USA. The rapper, who proudly represents his Haitian background, determined to perform a little one thing for his individuals, which he documented on his private Instagram.

What’s JackBoy’s web value?

Due to his expertise, JackBoy has made a formidable fortune for himself on the age of 23. In accordance with Precise Internet Price, the rapper is value an estimated $2 million.

Full Name Pierre Delince Birth Date August 27, 1997 Birth Place Haiti Profession Rapper Ex-girlfriend Jolene Net Worth $2 million Height 5 feet 8 inches or 173 cm tall

Although JackBoy has established himself as a profitable rapper, his journey to fame wasn’t a straightforward one. He grew up in poverty, however by no means let his monetary situation are available his method.

He began freestyling in 2016 and launched his first mixtape titled Stick Up Child that includes Kodak Black and PnB Rock in December of the identical yr.

His 2019 launch JackBoy discovered itself on Billboard 200. The music video for his most up-to-date tune Altering was launched on August 27.

Rapper’s Instagram put up explored

JackBoy took to Instagram to maintain his followers posted about his newest journey to Haiti.

In one among his tales, the rapper wrote: “I just walked through a hospital in Haiti & All the patients sleeping outside. I personally handed every single last 1 of them an envelope full of money but Fr Fr I feel liike that ain’t enough. Who want to go half with me & get a hospital built. It’s not really that much especially if we using US dollars. #PrayForHaiti”.

His additionally filmed the streets of Haiti for everybody to see, attempting to deliver consideration to their dwelling situation. He shared his personal tune JackBoy within the background.

In the meantime, in his Instagram posts, JackBoy shared an image that confirmed him holding bundles of payments, which he later donated to these in want. He captioned it: “Zoe Sh*t No H*e Sh*t Always On Sum Go Sh*t.”

JackBoy’s newest gesture has earned him a number of reward from followers, who have been fast to the touch upon his beef with Kodak whereas defending the previous.

A lot of his supporters have thanked him for personally visiting Haiti to assist the affected inhabitants whereas asking the place Kodak is amid JackBoy’s charitable work. One commented: “While Kodak throwing 40k off a boat.. this dude solid” One other wrote: “Watch Kodak donate 200k to Haiti tomorrow or somethin”

One other fan added to the earlier feedback saying, “He’s the first and only Haitian rapper to do that” In different information, Followers say “no way Drake is serious” about Licensed Lover Boy merch