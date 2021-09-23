What’s In Store For Ava & Everything You Need To Know | General Hospital Spoilers

Maura West confirmed on social media that her character Ava Jerome Cassadine is planning to leave Port Charles and this caused alarm for Nava fans. Many GH viewers have been waiting for Spencer Cassadine (Nicholas Alexander Chaves) and Esme Prince (Avery Kristen Pohl) to be exposed and for Nikolas Cassadine (Marcus Columbo )and Ava to reunite. Fans want answers and to find out if Nava has a chance.

Ava Jerome’s Departure Is Being Delayed

Ava has been talking about making her exit from Port Charles for quite some time. She gave Avery to Carly for safekeeping and has a restraining order against Nikolas.

She has been setting her house in order and spoilers say she will decide on the fate of Charlie’s bar after talking to Kristina Corinthos Davis (Lexi Ainsworth). Ava’s departure is seemingly being delayed and perhaps she might not be going anywhere at all.

No Confirmation On West Leaving The Soap.

There has been no confirmation that Maura West is leaving the ABC soap so there are several possibilities for Ava. She could either leave the town and never return, or she could temporarily leave Port Charles to come back after Spencer and Esme are exposed. Perhaps all will be in her favor and she will stay put to reunite with her prince.

Maura West Is A Fan Favorite

Ava Cassadine is a beloved GH character and her portrayer is a fan favorite. Some viewers are wondering if Ava’s portrayer is the unhappy actress who left her soap. However, nothing has been confirmed.

Be sure to catch up on everything happening with GH right now. General Hospital spoilers and news are available here.