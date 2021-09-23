GMB beauty Charlotte Hawkins thrills fans in floral dress at Chelsea Flower Show

Charlotte Hawkins looked stunning when she attended the Chelsea Flower Show.

The 46 year old wore a gorgeous floral dress with black heels and strappy black shoes.

Good Morning Britain’s presenter, Charlotte Hawkins, wore her blonde locks down for the event and used minimal make-up.

She uploaded a series of photos to her Instagram page and wrote the caption to her 226k followers: “The most special day at @the_rhs #chelseaflowershow today!

“Thanks to @markheyesstylist for the entertaining company as always, on his first visit! Great to catch up with @raymondblanc for a glass of champagne & canapés.

“So many spectacular gardens, including @diamondhill2012’s incredible Garden of Hope . Lovely saying hello to the Chelsea Pensioners plus catching up with my former @bbcstrictly pal @alexandraburke.”







(Image: charlottehawkins1/Instagram)



She went on to say how visiting the Chelsea Flowers Show gave her some inspiration for her own garden.

She continued: “And it was just brilliant being back getting so many ideas for the garden. So much inspiration & lovely to see the difference of a September display. Check out the giant pumpkin grown by @bwhitesveg.. that’ll make some Halloween lantern!”

In the pictures shared online the GMB presenter could be seen enjoying a cocktail alongside chef Raymond Blanc and stylist Mark Heyes.

Another photo shows her with Alexandra Burke, West End star and singer. They took a selfie together.







(Image: charlottehawkins1/Instagram)



Fans took to the comments page to compliment the star on how she looked, with one writing: “Beautiful. Fab dress!”

While another said: “You look stunning,” and a third commented: “Looking hot Charlotte.”

Meanwhile a fourth cheekily commented: “How many times do you change your outfit Charlotte?”

And a fifth simply commented with a string of red love heart emojis on the GMB star’s post.







(Image: Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)



Other celebs who have attended this year’s event so far include director Guy Richie, legendary actress Dame Judi Dench, former Radio 1 DJ Nick Grimshaw and Queen of reality TV Gemma Collins who opted for a bold yellow number earlier this week.

This year’s Chelsea Flower Show is the event’s first-ever autumn edition.

The Coronavirus pandemic forced the cancellation of the spring edition.

The show runs Tuesday 21 through Sunday 26 September.