What’s Going On With Kill Bill Vol 3.? Here’s What Uma Thurman Says

Because director Quentin Tarantino has committed to only doing one more movie, bringing his complete filmography to a nice round 10, fans are eagerly paying attention to any new scraps of news regarding what that final film could be. There was talk that it was going to be a Star Trek movie, even though Quentin later admitted that even if he did a Star Trek movie, he’d say it didn’t count to the overall ten. And some want the last movie to be the long-discussed Kill Bill Vol. 3, or an extension of the story of The Bride. Only, Uma Thurman’s latest comments make it sound like she’s not expecting that phone call to come in.

Uma Thurman played The Bride, or Beatrix Kiddo, in Quentin Tarantino’s two-part vengeance saga Kill BIll. There has been talk of a third part of the story, possibly focusing on the young daughter of Vivica A. Fox’s character, Vernita Green. But during a recent conversation with Thurman, SiriusXM’s The Jess Cagle Show asked about a third Kill Bill, and the actress said:

I can’t really tell you anything about it. I mean it has been discussed over the years. There was real thought about it happening, but very long ago. I don’t see it as immediately on the horizon. I hate to disappoint people. Everybody wishes it would be the case, but I think it’s not immediately on the horizon.

Especially not with Quentin Tarantino planning to move on from filmmaking after his next, and last, movie. He has spoken about his last film being something more low key. Sort of an epilogue in a lengthy book, especially following up the epic scale of his magnum opus, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. When Tarantino was a guest on CinemaBlend’s ReelBlend podcast, he shared some specifics about his thoughts regarding his last movie, and he did talk about Kill Bill 3, and his hopes for it. Listen to the full interview here.

You might be wondering how the Kill Bill story could continue, given the fact that The Bride eliminated every character in her universe. Except, Tarantino left himself an outlet. In Kill Bill Vol. 1, Vernita Green’s child, Nikki, witnesses The Bride killing her mother. Before she leaves, The Bride gives Nikki permission to seek revenge when she gets older, and some had speculated that Nikki vs. The Bride could be the plot. Kill Beatrix? At one point, Zendaya even expressed interest in playing a grown Nikki, which Vivica A. Fox approved had probably had to appeal to Tarantino, even a little bit.

But Uma Thurman’s comments seem to slam the coffin shut on Kill Bill 3, especially because she had a few issues while filming it. So we still have to wait and see what Quentin Tarantino eventually tackles for his tenth movie. While you wait, surf our 2022 Upcoming Movies calendar to see what other films you can see in theaters that aren’t named Kill Bill 3.